See who won for best tap room, wine shop, afterwork-drinks and more!

After Work Drinks Editors’ Choice THE ROOF, Salem The Hotel Salem opens its rooftop bar seasonally, offering a selection of summer-appropriate drinks, like frosé and sangria. The Galaxy Margarita, made with butterfly pea powder–infused tequila, is a magical color that you must see to believe. A lightly Mexican-tacked menu includes items like lobster quesadillas, chipotle-dusted wings, and shrimp tacos. The Hotel Salem, 209 Essex St., 978-451-4950, theroofsalem.com Readers’ Choice BUBBLE BAR BOSTON ON MAIN, Amesbury Mother-son duo Maria and Alexander Tilkens have created Bubble Bar Boston on Main, in Amesbury, an upmarket cocktail bar with a nod to old Hollywood. With a slim menu of bespoke craft cocktails, this is a bar that takes drinking seriously—seriously enough to recommend reservations on Fridays and Saturdays. 39 Main St., Amesbury, 978-834-5317, bubblebarbostononmain.com Bubble Bar Boston on Main is a fabulous craft-cocktails spot that is a must try this summer. | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Beer Menu Editors’ Choice GULU-GULU CAFÉ, Salem An artisan sandwich shop and craft beer café, Gulu-Gulu, in Salem, offers up a comprehensive list of beers: wheat beers, ciders, IPAs, lagers, pilsners, and more. Drafts are available as half-pints, for those looking for smaller tastes, and the café also serves bottles and cans (including some more common domestic brews and flavored seltzers). The café also offers coffee, craft cocktails, and sommelier-curated wines. 247 Essex St., Salem, 978-740-8882, gulugulucafe.com Readers’ Choice THE GROG, Newburyport For more than 50 years, The Grog has held court, on Newburyport’s Middle Street, as a local drinking and dining institution. Its plentiful draught lines, including many from microbreweries, make the Grog a destination for those in need of the perfect New England tavern (and a cold one). 13 Middle St., Newburyport, 978-465-8008, thegrog.com

10 Places for the Best Cocktails Editors’ Choice SHORT & MAIN, Gloucester It may be better known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, but Short & Main, in Gloucester, also runs an ambitious cocktail program. With cocktails served stirred (think: a rye whiskey Manhattan), shaken (think: a play on a Singapore sling), and spritzed (self-explanatory), the slim-yet-satisfying menu is one worth traveling for. 36 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-0044, shortandmain.com BAR25, Newburyport A stylized, multifloor restaurant and bar, Bar25 is always busy, particularly after work. Its list of signature cocktails is smart and thoughtful, with delicious concoctions that bring out subtle flavors. Try the Crosseyed & Painless, made with gin, sorrel-hibiscus liqueur, chinolapassionfruit liqueur, blackberry syrup, fresh blood orange, and fresh lime, or the Strawberry Switchblade, made with High West Double Rye, amaro, fresh lemon, burnt strawberry syrup, Herbastora bitters, and balsamic. 38 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3322, bar-25.com BRINE, Newburyport Brine’s cocktail menu highlights both classic and signature cocktails, leaning into flavors that complement the spirits themselves: yuzu citrus, toasted coconut, celery bitters, pandan liqueur. The cocktails are some of the area’s more exciting, harnessing hardto-find ingredients and using them in a way that truly elevates each drink. 17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com

JOY NEST, Newburyport

With just over a dozen cocktails on its list, The Joy Nest leans into the birding theme. Like the restaurant itself, a broadly Thai and Southeast Asian culinary exploration, drinks are international in scope, using a treasure trove of ingredients like banana, hibiscus, orgeat, rosewater, cinnamon syrup, Genever, Spiced Roselle gin, and more.

50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-572-1615, thejoynestrestaurant.com

BUBBLE BAR BOSTON ON MAIN, Amesbury

Craft cocktails take on a new level of seriousness at this Amesbury spot, which even has its own Champagne room (it’s available for booking as a private space). The menu is divided into reserve cocktails and signature cocktails, and guests can expect all manner of seasonally driven libations, celebrating the local produce.

39 Main St., Amesbury, 978-834-5317, bubblebarbostononmain.com

OLD WIVES’ TALE, Everett

Seamark, housed within Encore Boston Harbor, is from James Beard Award–winning chef Michael Schlow, but the true cocktailing attraction is deeper inside, within Old Wives’ Tale, a speakeasy that’s the brainchild of mix ologist Francesco Lafranconi. Inside, guests will find an intimate space with thoughtful libations inspired by international ports of call. Encore Boston Harbor,

1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-9770, seamarkencore.com

Old Wives’ Tale and Seamark shake it up with exceptional cocktails. | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

ELM SQUARE OYSTER CO., Andover

Andover’s Elm Square Oyster Co. is a much beloved part of the culinary scene, but visitors come for the drinks, too. That’s because the bar is well stocked with a robust selection of American craft spirits (check out the bourbon selection), beers, domestic and imported wines, and other beverages.

2 Elm Sq., Andover, 978-470-2228, elmsquareoysterco.com

THE HIDDEN DOOR, Marblehead

This Marblehead cocktail bar operates under a veil of secrecy, in the tradition of great speakeasies everywhere (they don’t even post their address on the website). It does exist, as do its craft cocktails, beers, wines, and delicious bites—small plates, flatbreads, desserts—but part of the point is that you have to work extra hard to find it.

thehiddendoormhd.com

PADDLE INN, Newburyport

Global, coastal, and tons of fun, Newburyport’s Paddle Inn offers a worldly cocktail menu with sweet and savory drinks to satisfy any palate. You can’t get tonka beans in the United States—or so they say—but you can dabble in them through The Drowned Sheriff, made with a tonka bean scotch and solera sherry. For a razor-sharp twist, try the Time Knife, a mix of black pepper–infused tequila, yellow chartreuse, celery, and salt.

27 State St., Newburyport, 978-572-1242, paddleinnsurf.com

LEDGER RESTAURANT & BAR, Salem

Mocktails and cocktails both find a home in this iconic Salem restaurant, where infusions, flavored bitters, and house-made syrups are part of a well-stocked bar. The library of interesting ingredients, paired with knowledge able bartenders, makes for a thoughtful and fun drinking experience every time, whether you’re including the alcohol or not.

125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

Readers’ Choice LEDGER RESTAURANT & BAR, Salem

Coffee Shop Editors’ Choice BREAKING GROUNDS CAFÉ, Peabody Northeast Arc, a program that offers employment training for community members with disabilities or who fall on the autism spectrum, has joined forces with Breaking Grounds as a steppingstone for job placement in the restaurant industry through Project PERK. While you’re supporting the mission, you can also enjoy rotating food and drink specials, as well as the space’s cool vibe, which doubles as a community art space, highlighting local artists through the ArcWorks Community Art Center. 67 Main St., Peabody, 978-854- 5465, breakinggroundscafe.com Readers’ Choice OLIVE’S COFFEE & BAKEHOUSE, Newburyport On weekends, Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse always has a line out the door, thanks to the passion and hard work of owner Debra Ball. Everything is baked in house, with the exception of croissants, which are sourced from A&J King. 341 High St., Newburyport, 978-961-7411, olivescoffee.com

Craft Brewery Editors’ Choice GRANITE COAST BREWING, Peabody This inclusive nano-brewery offers far more than beer. Trivia groups, food popups, and other types of meet-ups are regularly in attendance at Granite Coast, where 12 beers in many styles are on tap. Dogs, kids, friends, and neighbors are welcome in the tap room and on the 45-person-capacity patio. 77B Main St., Peabody, 978-595-2775, granitecoastbrewing.com Granite Coast Brewing wins for Craft Brewery | Photograph by Joel Laino Readers’ Choice NOTCH BREWING, Salem Beers here are brewed in the German and Czech styles, which means a departure from the much-lauded IPAs: These are lower-alcohol beers that are less bitter, lighter, and more traditional. Pilsners, lagers, and ales reign in the Salem taproom, where visitors—and their dogs—can enjoy them. 283R Derby St., Salem, 978-412-7674, notchbrewing.com

Hotel Bar Editors’ Choice BEAUPORT HOTEL GLOUCESTER, Gloucester The Beauport has one of the best views on the North Shore, with an unparalleled vista of Gloucester Harbor. Enjoy a drink inside, among the polished wood and elegant ambiance, or outside, on the deck. Either way, the comprehensive list, which includes draft beers, a thoughtful wine list, cocktails, and mocktails, offers something for everyone. 55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com Readers’ Choice BEAUPORT HOTEL GLOUCESTER, Gloucester

Irish Pub Editors’ Choice OLDE MAIN STREET PUB, Salem A cozy pub with Guinness on tap? This must be the place. It doesn’t get much more Irish—both in scope and in feel—than Salem’s Olde Main Street Pub, with its red exterior and woodheavy interior. Irish whiskies, Irish food (bangers and mash are here, as are fish and chips, naturally), and plenty of Irish joie de vivre make this place a go-to for pub life. 121 Essex St., Salem, 978-594-8188, oldemainstreetpub.com Readers’ Choice PEDDLER’S DAUGHTER, Haverhill Long a crowd favorite, Haverhill’s Peddler’s Daughter lines its walls with memorabilia and fills its menu with Irish classics. Here, everybody just might know your name, and that alone is worth the price of entry (not that there is one, to be clear). 45 Wingate St., Haverhill, 978-372-9555, thepeddlersdaughter.com

Juice Bar/Smoothie Editors’ Choice NU KITCHEN, Newburyport Cold-pressed juices are central to this whole-foods spot, where nearly everything is made from scratch. Juices are made on site, coffee is organic, and there’s even a beer and liquor license. Smurf Juice, made from pineapple, pear, and lemon juices and blended with blue spirulina, is as delicious as it is eye-catching. In fact, all the juices and smoothies—many of which are vegan and gluten-free—are both easy on the palate and on the eyes. 19–23 Pleasant St., Newburyport, 978-954-3271, thenukitchen.com Readers’ Choice SOL BEAN JUICE BAR AND KITCHEN, Middleton One of the region’s first juice bars is still going strong nearly 20 years later. Middleton’s Sol Bean Juice Bar offers coldpressed juices, smoothies, health-forward shots, and “frescas” to round out the drinkable menu—though food is, naturally, a large part of the healthful focus here, too. 221 South Main St., Middleton, 978-777-5900, solbeanmiddleton.com

Margarita Editors’ Choice SIN-A-LOA, Salisbury Margaritas come in practically every color of the rainbow at this Salisbury Mexican spot. That may feel like an exaggeration, but house-puréed flavors include watermelon, passionfruit, blackberry, habanero, and more, and the classic drink can even be enjoyed as part of a flight. A side of queso fundido? Just the icing on the cake, of course. 3 Broadway, Salisbury, 978-961-7310, sin-a-loa.com Sin-a-loa in Salisbury serves delicious Margaritas. | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli Readers’ Choice AGAVÉ MEXICAN BISTRO, Newburyport Newburyport’s Agavé keeps more than 125 tequilas in stock, and the restaurant is well known for its margaritas, many of which feature fresh juices. The after-work crowd agrees: Agavé remains one of the North Shore’s top destinations for those in search of a margarita, whether you prefer yours on the rocks, or with a fruity twist or a salted rim. 50 State St., Newburyport, 978-499-0428, agavemexicanbistro.com

Martini Editors’ Choice LA FINA, Andover La Fina is an upscale steakhouse in Andover, so it makes sense that they would serve cold and expertly prepared martinis. The shrimp cocktail is jumbo and just as icy as the martinis, which are exactly as they should be—here and everywhere else. 27 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com Readers’ Choice BAR25, Newburyport The cocktail list at this State Street restaurant is plenty ambitious, but studious bartenders are also trained in the art of making a martini. Whether you prefer yours shaken or stirred; perfect, sweet, or dry; up or on the rocks; with an olive or a twist, Bar25 is the place to order it. 38 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3322, bar25.com Bar25 has a well-curated cocktail list. | Photographs by Brian DeMello

Patio Editors’ Choice SUNSET CLUB, Plum Island If a casual, alfresco cocktailing experience is your vibe, Plum Island’s Sunset Club is for you. Picnic tables, playful cocktails, fire pits, and games all add to the summery ambiance, where the actual sunset, taking place over the marsh, is a masterful part of the backdrop. 4 Old Point Rd., Newbury, sunsetclubpi.com Readers’ Choice NOTCH BREWING, Salem Pet-friendly and designed to accommodate all manner of beer-lover—including the teetotaling variety—Notch Brewing, perched on the South River, offers prime views and prime brews. A delightful snacking menu rounds out this excellent patio experience, and it’s even heated all year long. 283R Derby St., Salem, 978-412-7674, notchbrewing.com

Sports Bar Editors’ Choice THE AUTOGRAPH AMERICAN TAVERN, Andover Open since 2023, The Autograph occupies the sprawling space in downtown Andover that was once home to Smyth & Dove Steak. With plenty of televisions dedicated to whatever sports games are playing, as well as memorabilia—and a menu that offers everything from pizza to steak to a poke combination of guacamole and tuna— you’d be hard-pressed to find a space that does more for the sports lover. 89 Main St. Courtyard, Andover, 978-925-6905, autographtavern.com The Autograph American Tavern in Andover is a great spot to catch a game. | Photographs by Elise Sinagra Readers’ Choice GAMETIME LANES & ENTERTAINMENT, Peabody There’s a lot to love about this multipurpose space, which includes an axebar, bowling alley, and arcade. Sports abound, of course, as do the drinks, which gamers can imbibe to their hearts’ content (if they’re 21 and over, of course). 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-854-5867, gametimenorthshore.com

Tap Room Editors’ Choice OAK & IRON BREWING CO., Andover Owned and led by husband-and-wife team Jim and Julie Cass, Oak & Iron brews New England–inspired seasonal beers and classic-style brews in small batches. The brewery also serves foods designed to eat alongside their brews, like soft pretzels, flatbread pizzas, nachos, and dips. Flights of four are a great way to sample the brewery’s wares. 18 Red Spring Rd., Andover, 978-475-4077, oakandironbrewing.com Readers’ Choice NOTCH BREWING, Salem The beers on tap are always changing, but drinkers can expect a mix of Czech, German, and even American libations, along with gluten-free options—and a hefty menu of accompanying snacks, ranging from tinned fish to sausages to a daily cheese board. 283R Derby St., Salem, 978-412-7674, notchbrewing.com Notch Brewing takes the win for Best Tap Room. | Photograph by Tony Scarpetta

Wine List (Restaurant) Editors’ Choice ANGELO’S RISTORANTE, Stoneham The wine list at this Stoneham restaurant is international in scope, but the focus is largely Italian, with bottles hailing from regions recognizable and less so: celebrated pinot grigio from the producer Jermann, for instance, up against Sardinian vermentino from Giunco Cantina Mesa, or storied barbaresco from Gaja versus inky taurasi from Campania. The ambitious list pairs well with the equally ambitious food of this Stoneham stalwart since the early 1980s. 239 Main St., Stoneham, 781-279-9035, angelosristorante.com Readers’ Choice PELLANA PRIME STEAKHOUSE, Peabody Certified sommelier and wine director Nick Grimshaw has created a staggering list of nearly 500 bottles at Peabody’s Pellana, representing all the winemaking continents of the world. The wine world’s major styles and varietals are in attendance here, as are some lesser-known bottles, consistently earning recognition from Wine Spectator with an esteemed Award of Excellence. 9 Rear Sylvan St., Peabody, 978-531-4800, pellanasteakhouse.com