Candy Shop

Editors’ Choice

HARBOR SWEETS, Salem

Harbor Sweets skips over the massproduced candies. Focusing instead on handcrafting chocolates, it aims to make among the best in the world. Its Salem shop—there’s also an outpost in Beverly—is a treasure trove of chocolate delights.

85 Leavitt St., Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com

Readers’ Choice

WINFREY’S CHOCOLATES Rowley

When your sweet tooth craves a little variety, Winfrey’s is your spot. The second-generation family business offers 23 flavors of fudge cooked in copper kettles using butter and cream from a local dairy. Still want more? Choose from their selection of more than 100 different chocolates.

40 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7448

Our readers have a sweet tooth for Winfrey’s Chocolates; congratulations to this Hall of Famer! | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery