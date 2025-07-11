See who won for best farmers’ market, doggie day care and more!
Butcher Shop
Editors’ Choice
BUTCHER BOY, North Andover
Butcher Boy has been bringing high-quality meat to the region north of Boston for 70 years. With a 60-foot butcher counter, the shop offers just about every variation and cut you can dream up—from whole chickens and beef tenderloin to butterflied lamb and osso buco. Choose from the selection of marinated meats and pre-stuffed roasts for an easy dinner that is sure to impress, or tap into the staff’s know-how for advice on creating your own culinary masterpiece.
1077 Osgood St., North Andover, 978-688-1511, butcherboymarket.com
Readers’ Choice
THE MODERN BUTCHER, Danvers
The owners of The Modern Butcher really know their meat: All their inventory comes from farms they have personally visited and which employ ethical and sustainable practices. With a dedication to whole animal butchery, they use as much of each animal as possible, including using trimmed pieces in their rotating offerings of creative, house-made sausages.
36 Maple St., Danvers, 978-750-9829, themodernbutchershop.com
Candy Shop
Editors’ Choice
HARBOR SWEETS, Salem
Harbor Sweets skips over the massproduced candies. Focusing instead on handcrafting chocolates, it aims to make among the best in the world. Its Salem shop—there’s also an outpost in Beverly—is a treasure trove of chocolate delights.
85 Leavitt St., Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com
Readers’ Choice
WINFREY’S CHOCOLATES Rowley
When your sweet tooth craves a little variety, Winfrey’s is your spot. The second-generation family business offers 23 flavors of fudge cooked in copper kettles using butter and cream from a local dairy. Still want more? Choose from their selection of more than 100 different chocolates.
40 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7448
Our readers have a sweet tooth for Winfrey’s Chocolates; congratulations to this Hall of Famer! | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Cheese Shop
Editors’ Choice
THE CHEESE SHOP OF SALEM , Salem
For 10 years, The Cheese Shop has made it its mission to sell the best cheeses, sourced from small producers using traditional methods. Browse the selection and choose your favorites, order up a curated collection of bestsellers or European favorites, or join the cheese club for monthly cheese adventures. The shop also stocks other gourmet foods and wine for the perfect party or evening at home. Stop by on a Saturday to try an epic grilled cheese on fresh A&J King bread.
45 Lafayette St., Salem, 978-498-4820, thecheeseshopofsalem.com
Readers’ Choice
THE CHEESE SHOP OF SALEM, Salem
Chocolate
Editors’ Choice
M. CACAO, Amesbury
Founded by a robotics engineer and a French pastry chef, M. Cacao brings formidable art and science to its creation of inventive and luxurious chocolates that focus on foodie-worthy flavors uncluttered by excessive sugar. Offerings range from impeccably executed classics to adventurous flavors like chili cherry truffles and passion fruit caramel. There’s even a fromage line filled with thoughtful combinations of cheese and other flavors, like gouda pear.
6 Chestnut St., Ste. 211, Amesbury, 617-334-5777, mcacao.com
Readers’ Choice
HARBOR SWEETS, Salem
Some 50 years ago, Harbor Sweets was founded with the goal of creating the best possible chocolates in the world. And the business still puts out top-notch chocolate offerings, from the boat-shaped Sweet Sloops that launched the business, to collections featuring salted chocolates and local honey.
85 Leavitt St., Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com
Cooking Class
Editors’ Choice
TUSCAN MARKET
We could not resist and sneaked over the border for this editors’ choice: A partnership between Tuscan Brands—the company behind many of the North Shore’s favorite eateries—and culinary icon Williams Sonoma, the cooking school at the Tuscan Market blends unbeatable expertise with an undeniable sense of fun. Get a little messy creating homemade pizza and pastas, relax and sip as you learn to pair wine with cheeses and Italian desserts, or let talented mixologists teach you how to create alchemy in a cocktail shaker.
9 Via Toscana, Salem, NH, 603-912-5467, tuscanbrands.com/tuscan-markets
Readers’ Choice
TASTE BUDS KITCHEN, North Andover
Taste Buds Kitchen aims to meet aspiring chefs where they are, whether that means teaching kids their first kitchen skills, giving a family a chance to create a meal together, or helping confident home cooks learn a new style of cuisine. With classes every day of the week, there’s always something delicious going on.
14 High St., North Andover, 978-655-1790, tastebudskitchen.com/northandover
DIY Studio
Editors’ Choice
CREATE & ESCAPE, Peabody
Create & Escape offers a variety of ways to liven up a night out or weekend afternoon while crafting your own custom home décor, from sea glass art to personalized charcuterie boards. Attend an open workshop in the warm and welcoming Peabody studio, pick up a project kit to work on at home, or book a private party (and don’t forget your favorite drinks and snacks). Whatever you choose, you’ll experience responsive planning, helpful instruction, and plenty of creative fun.
71 Main St., Peabody, 978-826-4741, createandescapediy.com
Readers’ Choice
CREATE & ESCAPE, Peabody
Doggie Daycare
Editors’ Choice
MCGRUPPS DOGGIE DAYCARE, Middleton
McGrupps offers services and facilities fit for the cherished, canine members of your family. The staff of ardent dog-lovers provide loving care to all the pets in their charge. A temperature-regulated indoor play park and 4,500 square feet of outdoor space for fresh-air romps keep pups entertained, while size-specific lounges allow dogs to relax in safety and comfort. A low dog-to-staff ratio ensures every furry friend gets lavished with personalized care.
11 Rundlett Way, Middleton, 978-304-4990, mcgruppsdoggiedaycare.com
Readers’ Choice
THE DOGGIE DEPOT, INC., Beverly
Whether you need someone to keep an eye on your pup during the workday or are looking to give your dog a chance to make some furry friends, The Doggie Depot is your destination. Flexible pricing options let pet parents choose the amount of time that works best for their schedule.
15 Oak St., Beverly, 978-969-0285, thedoggiedepot.com
Farmers’ Market
Editors’ Choice
SALEM FARMERS’ MARKET
Salem’s Derby Square hosted regular farmers markets as long ago as 1634. Things have changed in the centuries since, but the market is still dedicated to being a place for community connection and supporting local agriculture. Shop an inspiring selection of locally grown produce.
32 Derby Sq., Salem, salemfarmersmarket.org
Readers’ Choice
IPSWICH HOMEGROWN MARKET, Ipswich
This unique market combines food and flowers, arts and apparel, all by local producers, growers, and makers. The curated events aim to forge a magical sense of community and inspiration in the heart of Ipswich’s charming downtown.
36 South Main St., Ipswich, ipswichhomegrownmarket.com
Florist
Editors’ Choice (TIE)
LES FLEURS, Andover
Inspired by the flower shops of Paris, where she used to live, Sandra Sigman created her own French-infused floral boutique in Andover. Working with the freshest seasonal blooms and distinctive varieties of flowers, she creates arrangements that are lush, rich works of art. Order an arrangement as a gift or treat yourself to a monthly subscription to enjoy a regular infusion of Les Fleurs’ unique floral beauty.
27 Barnard St., Andover, 978-475-9669, lesfleurs.com
AMY MCLAUGHLIN FLOWERS, Newburyport
Floral designer Amy McLaughlin describes herself as “utterly obsessed with flowers,” and her passion translates into luxe arrangements in which no detail is overlooked. Known for their distinctive palettes and hard-to-find flowers, McLaughlin’s pieces are a riot of color and texture, featuring blooms from her small network of growers. The Flower Club offers monthly deliveries of seasonal arrangements or handtied bouquets, perfectly composed for dropping right into your favorite vase.
7 Moseley Ave., Newburyport, 978-358-8036, amymclaughlinflowers.com
Readers’ Choice
BEACH PLUM FLOWER SHOP, Newburyport
Stepping into the Beach Plum Flower Shop is a sensory delight. Crowded with freshly cut, seasonal blooms; custom arrangements; and a verdant selection of house plants, the store is a beloved destination for flower-lovers, gift-givers, and anyone wanting to bring a burst of color to their day.
50 Water St., Ste. 301, Newburyport, 978-465-1739, beachplumtoo.com
Gourmet Market
Editors’ Choice
SHUBIE’S MARKETPLACE, Marblehead
With a curated selection of wares from local producers and international purveyors, Shubie’s serves up an unparalleled gourmet shopping experience. Foodies of all stripes will relish a wander through aisles of feta-stuffed olives, fine wines, and artisanal baked goods. If you’d prefer to get right to the eating, grab a made-to-order sandwich on fresh bread or scratch-cooked prepared foods and head out to a sunny patio to dig right in.
16 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0149, shubies.com
Readers’ Choice
MCKINNON’S SUPERMARKET & SUPER BUTCHER SHOP, Danvers
A small regional chain, McKinnon’s has found its niche by stocking delectable treats and imported specialties alongside grocery store staples. Stock up on fresh baked goods, artisanal cheeses, hand-selected cuts of meat, and much more for a truly indulgent menu.
73 Holten St., Danvers, 978-774-0479, mckinnonsmarkets.com
Pet Grooming
Editors’ Choice
THE DOGGIE DEPOT, INC., Beverly
The groomers at Doggie Depot will help keep your good boy looking his handsomest with packages offering everything from a bath and blow-dry to a full summer shave (with plenty of options in between). They will even indulge your pup in a spa-style Dead Sea mineral mud bath. The highly trained (and dog-loving) staff are excellent with anxious and special needs dogs, so you can be confident your furry family member is well cared for during their visit.
15 Oak St., Beverly, 978-969-0285, thedoggiedepot.com
Readers’ Choice
THE CANINE COIFFURE, Wakefield
A visit to The Canine Coiffure is more than just a haircut: Owner Deanna Belanger is a certified canine esthetician, so she has the depth of skills to keep your dog’s skin and coat healthy and beautiful. One-on-one grooming sessions mean your pet gets her undivided attention in a stress-free environment.
88 Albion St., Wakefield, 781-486-4475, thecaninecoiffure.com
Photography, Portraits
Editors’ Choice
CHRISTINA BRUCE PHOTOGRAPHY, Essex
Forget the stiff family portraits of days gone by: Christina Bruce brings warmth and personality to every photo shoot, whether you are looking to celebrate your extended family, remember your engagement, or capture the first days of your newborn’s life. Christina collaborates with clients to create the perfect combination of setting, clothing, and even props to make photographs that will become cherished heirlooms for years to come.
Essex, christinabrucephoto.com
Readers’ Choice
ELIZABETH BOUDREAU PHOTOGRAPHY, Wakefield
Elizabeth Boudreau’s portraits use light and composition to beautifully capture the essence of her subjects. Her photos of people shine, but she also specializes in dog and equine photography, so she is the perfect choice when you want family photos that include your four-legged friends.
Wakefield, elizabethboudreauphotography.com
Prepared Foods
Editors’ Choice
DANIELLA’S CAFE, Danvers
Daniella’s may be a casual destination, but it has an impeccable restaurant pedigree: It was founded by the team behind Peabody’s acclaimed Pellana steakhouse. The café leans into the family’s roots with a menu loaded with Italian and Italian-American classics, all made with high-quality ingredients and a dedication to homemade deliciousness. If you’re not up for dining in, their prepared food case lets you take home some of their most popular items—think meatballs, lasagna, chicken parm—to enjoy at home.
78 Holten St., Danvers, 978-774-0012, daniellascafe.com
Readers’ Choice
MCKINNON’S SUPERMARKET & SUPER BUTCHER SHOP, Danvers
McKinnon’s dedication to fresh food and the highest of quality shines through in its prepared food offerings. From sides like potato salad or roasted squash to hearty entrées like chicken cutlets and haddock pie, everything is prepared with care for convenience that doesn’t sacrifice taste. 73 Holten St., Danvers, 978-774-0479, mckinnonsmarkets.com
Seafood Market
Editors’ Choice
FISH, Newburyport
As its straightforward name suggests, FISH is all about the . . . fish. The store sources the freshest seafood, from local haddock and scallops to Arctic char and wild King salmon, and offers it up alongside accompaniments, seasonings, and know-how, to help customers create their perfect dish. Impeccably prepared patés, chowders, crab cakes, and bisque are also available to elevate any meal with a taste of the sea.
75 Water St., Newburyport, 978-255-1597, newburyportfish.com
Readers’ Choice
CHERRY STREET FISH MARKET, Danvers
OK, so it’s not actually on Cherry Street, but this fish market is worth seeking out for its expansive selection of super-fresh, high quality seafood, much of it sourced from local and sustainable fishermen. Follow the shop on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the latest seasonal choices to hit the coolers.
26 Hobart St., Danvers, 978-777-3449, cherrystfishmarket.com
Wine Shop
Editors’ Choice
LUCILLE WINE SHOP & TASTING ROOM, Lynn
Shop owner Sarah Marshall is a certified sommelier with deep restaurant-industry experience, and this background is reflected in her carefully curated inventory of organic, biodynamic, and natural wines from around the world—and her expert advice for shoppers. The shop hosts weekly wine tastings by reservation, and wines by the glass, bottle service, and snack boards are available during business hours, so you don’t have to wait to get home to pop the cork.
776 Washington St., Lynn, 781-584-4695, lucillewineshop.com
Readers’ Choice
ANDOVER WINE MERCHANT, Andover
Andover Wine Merchant makes buying wine an accessible experience for everyone from experienced oenophiles to newbies shopping for their first bottle of chardonnay. Bottles come from established producers and up-and-coming vineyards alike, so there is something to suit every taste—and a knowledgeable staff to help you find it.
63 Park St., Ste. 6, Andover, 978-300-8001, andoverwinemerchant.com
Andover wine merchant. Audra Prout is a newcomer to the Andover wine scene and worth a visit! | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli