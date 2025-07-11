Clothing, Men’s

Editors’ Choice

Giblees DANVERS

Giblees has been the North Shore’s top spot for suits, tuxes, and other formalwear, but it excels in dressing men for any occasion. In fact, owner Alan Gibeley received the 2024 Specialty Merchant of the Year award from the renowned menswear publication, MR magazine. Shop Giblees to elevate your style with pieces from brands like Peter Millar, Meyer, Johnnie-O, and more.

85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4080, giblees.com

Now 75 years in business Giblees men’s clothing shop is the place to find fabulous pieces for your wardrobe all year long. Owner Alan Gibeley has kept the Giblees brand going strong! Congratulations, Hall of Famer! | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Readers’ Choice

BANTER BARBER & CLOTHIER, Newburyport

BANTER will get you looking good from your head to your feet. Literally. In addition to boasting some of the best barbers in the biz, BANTER also stocks a super-select collection of menswear that’s both stylish and carefully curated from local businesses and ones from farther afield, like hats from Sand & Flag, eyewear from Shwood Eyewear, sweaters from Marine Layer, and denim from 34 Heritage.

80 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3400, banterbarber.com