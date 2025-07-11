Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pair of jeans, a new signature scent, or a show-stopping accessory, the North Shore’s shopping scene delivers. Our 2025 winners showcase everything from curated boutiques to community-favorite shops—and they’re all right here.
Accessories
Editors’ Choice
WKND, Beverly
With an ethos that values small-batch goods made by craftspeople, WKND’s accessories will help you not only look good, but also feel good. Find an incredible selection of jewelry, bags, hats, shoes, and hair accessories from brands like Monéh Brisel, Hannah Blount Jewelry, and NAT + NOOR. Also check out WKND Refresh, a curated seasonal subscription box.
267 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-1698, wkndgoods.com
Readers’ Choice
AINE’S BOUTIQUE, Reading
This woman-owned business has been a Reading staple for years, and its accessories are one of the reasons why. Find the finishing touches for your look at amazing prices, like the perfect-for-beach-days lobster tote from Shiraleah; a chunky “coastal granddaughter” charm necklace from Shop Charming Tea; or beautiful charms from Rowley-based LOLA.
662 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0429, ainesboutique.com
Athletic Wear
Editors’ Choice
TWIN LION, Marblehead
Look great during your workouts by making a stop at TWIN LION, where you’ll find high-performance athletic wear for men and women that’ll have you ready for the road, the bike, the mat, and more in between. Shop brands like Beyond Yoga, Splits59, Rhone Apparel, and others.
40 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-476-2616, twinlion.co
Readers’ Choice
NEW ENGLAND RUNNING COMPANY & TRAIL, Beverly
Anyone who’s visited New England Running Company & Trail knows that it’s more than simply an athletic-wear shop. It’s a place where every employee is as passionate about running as you are. They’ll help you find the perfect apparel to keep you comfortable and happy on the road, from sports bras to socks, in brands like Smartwool, The North Face, Gore-Tex, and more.
43 Enon St., Beverly, 978-922-8870, nerunningco.com
Baby/Children’s Gear
Editors’ Choice
Hip Baby Gear MARBLEHEAD
You’ll find everything you need for bringing home baby at Hip Baby Gear, from bedding and furniture for the nursery; to strollers and car seats; to the cutest clothing, books, and toys. There are even goodies just for mom, like personal care products and pregnancy pillows. Create a registry for your new addition, shop for your fave littles, and find expert advice, all in one spot.
118 Washington St., Marblehead, 781-631-5556, hipbabygear.com
Readers’ Choice
CHILDREN’S ORCHARD, Amesbury
Anyone who had reluctantly donated perfect, unused baby gear or barely worn, but suddenly-too-small kids clothing knows firsthand that kids grow fast. Sometimes too fast for their belongings to even get worn. Enter Children’s Orchard, your source for like-new baby clothes, shoes, books, and gear. You’ll find adorable, lightly loved stuff at a fraction of the price, which helps the environment, as well as your wallet.
58 Macy St., Amesbury, 978-462-5437, amesburyma.childrensorchard.com
Bike Shop
Editors’ Choice
RIVERSIDE CYCLE, Newburyport
Shopping for a new bike? Need your beloved bike repaired? Searching for the perfect car rack, helmet, or pair of cycling shoes? Craving a community of fellow cyclists to join for group rides? Look no further than Riverside Cycle, the region’s go-to spot for all of the above, as well as bike rentals, fittings, and other resources.
50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-5566, riversidecycle.com
Readers’ Choice
MUNROE VELO BIKE SHOP, Topsfield
Munroe Velo Bike Shop has products, gear, and resources for every kind of rider, including children. The shop has road/gravel, mountain, hybrid, and electric bikes. Find accessories, wheels, equipment, clothing, helmets, shoes, and car racks, along with comprehensive repair and maintenance services from folks who love North Shore cycling.
7 Grove St.,Topsfield, 978-887-6511, munroevelo.com
Children’s Clothing
Editors’ Choice
LIVELY KIDS, Newburyport
This mom-owned boutique stocks stylish, adorable clothing for babies, kids, and tweens that’s a cut above the basics (although you can find those, too!). Find breezy nautical-inspired clothes for summer, cozy sweaters for winter, plus swimwear and more from gorgeous, carefully selected brands like Angel Dear, Rylee & Cru, and Konges Sløjd.
18 State St., Newburyport, 978-465-7650, livelykid.com
Readers’ Choice
THE MERRY LION, Wakefield
Find adorable and stylish tops, pants, dresses, sweaters, swimwear, PJs, accessories, and more for babies, boys, and girls at The Merry Lion. Not only are the clothes beautiful, well-made, and lovingly curated, but their prices are incredibly reasonable, giving you all the more reason to stock up.
253 North Ave., Wakefield, 781-587-0286, shopthemerrylion.com
Clothing, Men’s
Editors’ Choice
Giblees DANVERS
Giblees has been the North Shore’s top spot for suits, tuxes, and other formalwear, but it excels in dressing men for any occasion. In fact, owner Alan Gibeley received the 2024 Specialty Merchant of the Year award from the renowned menswear publication, MR magazine. Shop Giblees to elevate your style with pieces from brands like Peter Millar, Meyer, Johnnie-O, and more.
85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4080, giblees.com
Now 75 years in business Giblees men’s clothing shop is the place to find fabulous pieces for your wardrobe all year long. Owner Alan Gibeley has kept the Giblees brand going strong! Congratulations, Hall of Famer! | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli
Readers’ Choice
BANTER BARBER & CLOTHIER, Newburyport
BANTER will get you looking good from your head to your feet. Literally. In addition to boasting some of the best barbers in the biz, BANTER also stocks a super-select collection of menswear that’s both stylish and carefully curated from local businesses and ones from farther afield, like hats from Sand & Flag, eyewear from Shwood Eyewear, sweaters from Marine Layer, and denim from 34 Heritage.
80 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3400, banterbarber.com
Clothing, Women’s
Editors’ Choice
CHARLESTON & COCO, Newburyport
Charleston & Coco is a multiyear BONS winner for good reason. The daughter- and mother-in-law–helmed boutique keeps stepping up its game with affordable, stylish women’s clothing. Shop the denim bar, get expert styling advice, and find brands like Steve Madden, Joe’s Jeans, Perfect White Tee, 7 For All Mankind, and much more.
72 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-4572, charlestonandcoco.com
Readers’ Choice
AINE’S BOUTIQUE, Reading
Find pretty tops from Free People, dresses from Central Park West, jeans from Bayeas, and so much more when you shop at the beloved Aine’s Boutique. You’ll be perfectly outfitted for a summer cookout on the beach, an evening wedding, or a cozy movie night at home. Aine’s also offers private shopping events for groups, with 2–4 hours of private shopping, and the option to fundraise for a cause or get free merch for the hostess.
662 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0429, ainesboutique.com
Consignment (Clothing)
Editors’ Choice
CHIC CONSIGNMENT, Andover
Find gorgeous luxury bags, high-end clothing, designer shoes, and beautiful jewelry and accessories for a fraction of their retail cost at Chic Consignment, which is far from your typical consignment shop. That’s because they stock only carefully selected items of the very best quality. Shop brands like Hermes, Van Cleef and Arpels, Burberry, Chanel, Prada, and so many others. It’s always a treasure hunt!
44 Main St., Andover, 978-474-1755, chicconsignment.com
Readers’ Choice
WORTHY GIRL, Beverly
Shopping at Worthy Girl feels like being let in on a super stylish secret by your coolest, most fun friend. It’s a colorful, beautifully curated boutique featuring awesome clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Anthropologie, lululemon, Kate Spade, Madewell, Michael Kors, and lots of others. Visit them later this summer to see their refreshed space’s “glow-up.”
276 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-2761, worthygirlshop.com
Consignment (Other)
Editors’ Choice
THE WHITE BARN, Essex
Formerly the home of Muzio Designs, The White Barn has quickly established itself as a fantastic spot for a cool, stylish mix of old and new. The shop stocks a carefully chosen selection of consignment furniture, lighting, artwork, and decorative arts, alongside new retail items like rugs, textiles, gifts, and home décor.
55 John Wise Ave., Essex, 978-890-7160, thewhitebarn.store
Readers’ Choice
WORTHY GIRL, Beverly
A cool consignment shop is as much about the vibes as it is about the fashion, and both are excellent at Worthy Girl. They’re super picky about what they stock, new merch hits the sales floor every day, and the staff is so stylish, the shop has even created style guides for every taste—like “boho chic,” “retro inspired,” “street style,” and “girly girl next door,” among others—to help you find the perfect look.
276 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-2761, worthygirlshop.com
Dispensary
Editors’ Choice
TERPENE JOURNEY, Swampscott
Terpene Journey is more than your average dispensary. The staff combines science, technology, expertise, and an open, welcoming atmosphere for a cannabis-shopping experience like no other. They take a “terpene-first,” whole-plant approach, rather than simply focusing on strains, and even invented the “Entourage Builder” cannabis-shopping tool to help customers find what’s right for them.
430 Paradise Rd., Swampscott, 781-584-4642, terpenejourney.com
Readers’ Choice
CNA STORES INC., Haverhill
This veteran-owned, family-operated dispensary (which also has an Amesbury location) is a welcoming, easygoing place that’s staffed with friendly experts who can help guide you through every step of your cannabis journey. Its downtown Haverhill location features the “Cannabar,” a deli-style shopping experience where you can view, smell, and select your cannabis flower before it’s weighed and packaged for you on the spot.
558 River St., Haverhill, 978-241-4666, cnastores.com
Eyeglasses
Editors’ Choice
Todd Rogers Eyewear, Andover
From the moment you step into Todd Rogers Eyewear, with its cool vintage décor and cheeky humor, you know you’ve found someplace special. It’s a one-stop shop for all things optical, as well as a boutique featuring expert staff and a selection of stylish eyewear for all occasions, designed by owner Todd Berberian himself.
18 Park St., Andover, 978-749-7300, toddrogerseyewear.com
Owner of Todd Rogers Eyewear Todd Berberian not only sells glasses, he designs them! He is a consecutive BONS winner and is so worthy of the BONS Hall of Fame recognition! | Photograph by Elise Sinagra
Readers’ Choice
WATTS EYE ASSOCIATES, Newburyport
Watts Eye Associates makes it easy to trust them with not only your eyes but also your style. In addition to comprehensive vision care services, you can find a wide range of designer frames and high-performance lenses, including transitions, scratch-resistant, UV coated, and antiglare.
33 Low St., Newburyport, 978-462-2020, wattseye.com
Fashion Jewelry
Editors’ Choice
LUXA JEWELRY, Ipswich
What started with a desire to create beautiful jewelry that could move easily from the yoga mat to a night out, has blossomed into an incredible line of boutique jewelry featuring necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets. Each piece is pretty and unique, from dramatic lapis lazuli pendants to opal-embellished sun goddess hoop earrings. Keep an eye out for in-store events, too, like a recent sip-and-shop tattoo and tarot night.
27 S. Main St., Ipswich, 978-358-1220, luxajewelry.com
Readers’ Choice
AMY VANDER ELS, Amesbury
Artist Amy Vander Els and her team handcraft every piece of her namesake jewelry line at her studio in Amesbury. The earrings, necklaces, rings, and other pieces (created from sterling silver, 14kt gold-filled and brass combined with natural gemstones, leather, and quills) are at once delicate and bold. Shop favorites or the new “one-of-akind” collection.
9 Water St., 2nd fl., Amesbury, 603-892-6494, amyvanderels.com
Fine Jewelry
Editors’ Choice
ROYAL JEWELERS, Andover
Boasting a 5,000-square-foot boutique showroom, jewelers with decades of experience, and a beautiful selection of fine pieces, it’s no wonder that the family-owned and operated Royal Jewelers is the best in the biz. Shop watches from brands like Cartier; timeless diamond pieces from the Royal Collection; gorgeous estate jewelry; bridal collections; earrings, bracelets, and more.
58 Main St., Andover, 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com
Royal Jewelers owner Steven Leed | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Readers’ Choice
JENNI STUART FINE JEWELRY, Salem
Classically trained goldsmith and jeweler Jenni Stuart uses ethically sourced materials to create luxurious fine jewelry without the “middleman,” meaning that it travels directly from the jeweler’s bench to customers. Not only does that make the price point more accessible and ensures a quality, ethical product, but it also allows customers to create their own custom pieces.
24 Front St., Salem, 978-594-2460, jennistuart.com
Fine Jewelry (Custom)
Editors’ Choice
ELYSE JEWELERS, Reading
From strands of ultra-rare natural Japanese blue pearls to vintage-inspired looks from the Elyse Couture Bridal Collection to custom-created jewelry, every piece from Elyse Jewelers is promised to become a treasured heirloom, as well as something beautiful to wear. Helmed by gemologist and jeweler Richard Berberian, Elyse Jewelers also offers appraisal services, private concierge shopping, watches, its own line of fashion jewelry, and more.
95 Main St. Suite 3, Reading, 781-942-4565, elysejewelers.com
Gifts
Editors’ Choice
SAVOIR FAIRE HOME, Andover
Owner Lisa Duffy’s interior design expertise and incredible world travels inform and inspire every inch and every product at Savoir Faire Home. Hand-selected antiques and one-of-a-kind finds combine with European linens, French glassware, home décor, and other treasures to ensure that you always find the perfect gift.
23 Barnard St., Andover, 978-409-6188, savoirfairehome.com
Readers’ Choice
FARM + SEA, Amesbury
The first thing you’ll notice when stepping into the beautiful and rustic Farm + Sea boutique is the incredible scent that evokes beach days, nights by the campfire, hikes in a pine forest, and other treasured moments of New England life. Walk around a bit and you’ll discover so much more, from small-batch candles to soaps, housewares, bath and body products, and other gifts.
12 Oakland St., Amesbury, 978-792-5706, farmandsea.com
Handbags
Editors’ Choice
SHINE BOUTIQUE, Newburyport
SHINE BOUTIQUE, Newburyport Owner Erin Postl brings her cozy, modern style and passion for accessible, sustainable fashion to Shine Boutique’s handbag collection. You’ll find wristlets and clutches with bold patterns, linen boho totes, easygoing weekender bags, and much more in addition to the shop’s clothing, jewelry, gift, and footwear collections.
28 State St., Newburyport, 978-255- 7264, shinenewburyport.com
Readers’ Choice
CHIC CONSIGNMENT, Andover
High-end, luxury handbags without the designer prices is what you’ll find at Chic Consignment in Andover. You’ll never find the same selection of bags, but you’ll always find incredible brands, like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Stella McCartney, Prada, Fendi, and Balenciaga.
44 Main St., Andover, 978-474-1755, chicconsignment.com
Handcrafted Gifts
Editors’ Choice
MADE IN BURLINGTON, Burlington
It doesn’t get more local than Made in Burlington, a store that’s true to its name, with pieces from more than 80 artisans and crafters from the Burlington area. It stocks food items, clothing, jewelry and accessories, home décor, bath and body products, and goodies for kids and pets. It also hosts an always-packed lineup of crafting events.
111 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 339-645-0207, made-in-burlington.square.site
Readers’ Choice
FARM + SEA, Amesbury
Small-batch candles made from the best ingredients and carefully crafted to evoke memories of a special time and place are only some of the handcrafted items you’ll find at Farm + Sea. The simple, clean products also include personal care items, home décor, household supplies, and other gifts.
12 Oakland St., Amesbury, 978-792-5706, farmandsea.com
Jeans
Editors’ Choice
J. MODE, Salem
Shopping for denim doesn’t have to be a painful experience. In fact, it can be fun. When you visit J. Mode, you’ll not only go home with that elusive pair of perfect jeans, but you’ll also have a great shopping experience. J. Mode’s experts can help you find exactly the cut and wash of jeans you’ll love.
17 Front St., Salem, 978-744-7007, jmodefashions.com
Readers’ Choice
AINE’S BOUTIQUE, Reading
There are jeans for every occasion and personal style at Aine’s Boutique. There are the classic cuts and washes from brands like Kut from the Kloth and Bayeas, but also funky styles embellished with embroidery; ultrawide-leg pairs from Free People; cute bib overalls; mini and maxi skirts, and more.
662 Main St., Reading, 781- 944-0429, ainesboutique.com
Pet Boutique
Editors’ Choice
EVERYTHING BUT THE DOG, Reading
Pampering your pooch has never been easier or more fun than at Everything but the Dog, where you’ll find a fantastic selection of healthy pet food (including a bakery section!), gear, toys, health and wellness goods, hygiene supplies, furniture, grooming tools, clothing, leashes, accessories, and even dog-themed gifts. Watch for regularly scheduled pet events, too.
2 Haven St., Reading, 781-944-5300, everythingbutthedog.net
Readers’ Choice
EVERYTHING BUT THE DOG, Reading
Shoes, Men’s
Editors’ Choice
THE ANDOVER SHOP, Andover
The Andover Shop is a local menswear institution for a reason. Shopping there guarantees you’ll look good from head to feet. And speaking of feet, the men’s shoe collection is as good as it gets, with selections from Crockett & Jones, along with shoe care products to keep them looking great.
127 Main St., Andover, 978-475-2252, theandovershop.com
Readers’ Choice
MARK ADRIAN SHOES, Gloucester
Mark Adrian Shoes was founded in 1975 and is helmed by a fifth-generation shoe retailer, and it shows. People travel from all over to shop the amazing selection of shoes for every occasion from brands that promise attractive, long-lasting style. Plus, the expert staff will help guys put their best foot forward and find the perfect fit.
103 Main St., Gloucester, 978-283-4343, markadrianshoes.com
Shoes, Women’s
Editors’ Choice
SOLEAMOUR, Andover
SoleAmour is a fashion lover’s dream, and that’s especially true when it comes to its collection of boutique, hard-to-find shoes from around the world, particularly Italy and Spain, where the leather craftsmanship is second to none. Shop SoleAmour to find gorgeous shoes that are not only stylish, but comfortable and well-made, like handcrafted boots, beaded slides, platform sandals, sexy slingbacks, and chic sneakers. However, SoleAmour has much more on offer than shoes. You can also find the latest women’s fashion apparel including a great collection of jeans either in Andover or at its Winchester and Newton locations.
8 Main St., Andover, 978-409-1541, soleamour.com
SoleAmour goes well beyond carrying fabulous shoes. Owner Stephanie Sipley has expanded her offerings to jeans as well as the latest fashions. She has also expanded into to Winchester and Newton. | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Readers’ Choice
MARK ADRIAN SHOES, Gloucester
Ladies will always step out in style with the help of Mark Adrian Shoes. Whether you need the perfect heels for a wedding, comfortable and sturdy hiking boots, or the perfect summertime sandal, you’ll find it among brands like Clarks, Sperry, Eric Michael, and other faves.
103 Main St., Gloucester, 978-283-4343, markadrianshoes.com
Skincare
Editors’ Choice
BODISCIENCE WELLNESS CENTER & SPA, Beverly
BodiScience provides its customers with amazing facials, so it’s no wonder that its skincare products are top-notch, too. Keep your skin healthy and glowing with its selection of cleansers; day, eye, and night creams; exfoliants; masks; serums; and toners, and let the expert staff guide you in finding what’s right for you.
100 Cummings Center, Ste. 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com
Readers’ Choice
FACE FOOD NATURAL BEAUTY MARKET & SPA, Newburyport
Face Food’s all-natural, real-ingredient skin care products are high performing without any of the “junk,” like parabens, artificial fragrances, phthalates, or artificial preservatives. Instead, you’ll find clean masks, toners, serums, cleansers, and other skincare products with formulations like blueberry green tea and pink coconut.
50 Water St. Mill #1, Suite 140, Newburyport, 978-572-5121, facefoodnaturalskincare.com
Sporting Goods
Editors’ Choice
WHIRLAWAY SPORTS CENTER, Methuen
Upstairs from Whirlaway Golf Center, you’ll find all things sports at Whirlaway Sports Center. Let the expert staff help you navigate the selection of running and other athletic shoes, workout clothing and accessories, and products for a wide variety of sports from baseball to cheering to swimming. There’s also gait analysis and bra-fitting services, injury prevention products, nutrition and hydration supplies, and anything else you need to keep you safe and healthy.
500 Merrimack St., Methuen, 978-688-8356 ext. 3, whirlawaysports.com
Readers’ Choice
NEW ENGLAND RUNNING COMPANY, Beverly
When you need to find gear, goods, and all other things track and field, look no further than New England Running Company. They’ll expertly outfit you for road or trail, rain or shine, sprint or distance. Find shoes, apparel, nutrition, and accessories, plus an expert staff that’s as passionate about running as you are.
43 Enon St., Beverly, 978-922-8870, nerunningco.com
Toy Shop
Editors’ Choice
MUD PUDDLE TOYS, Marblehead
This old-fashioned, neighborhood toy store is women-owned and kid-centric, with shelves upon shelves of toys that light up little imaginations. In addition to an awesome Barbie selection, Mud Puddle has books, outdoor toys, water toys, art supplies, dress-up clothes, toy trucks, games, plushies, dolls, and so much more.
1 Pleasant St., Marblehead, 781-631-0814, mudpuddletoys.com
Readers’ Choice
GIGGLES OF AMESBURY, Amesbury
Have fun, play, and pretend with the help of Giggles of Amesbury, an adorable toy shop with a full selection of games, dolls, stuffed animals, outdoor toys, blocks, books, arts and crafts, puzzles, bath toys, and even balance bikes and kick scooters.
2 Water St., Amesbury, 978-992-1858, gigglesofamesbury.com
Watches
Editors’ Choice
LONG’S Jewelers, Burlington
With locations throughout greater Boston, including North Shore shops in Peabody and the flagship in Burlington, Long’s is a fantastic choice for watches for men and women. It’s an authorized retailer for brands like Rolex, Cartier, Omega, and TAG Heuer; is part of the Rolex certified pre-owned network; and offers watch repair services.
60A South Ave., Burlington, 781-272-5400, longsjewelers.com
Photographs courtesy of Long’s Jewelers
Readers’ Choice
ROYAL JEWELERS, Andover
For more than 70 years, Royal Jewelers has been a trusted name in fine jewelry, and its watches are no exception. Find the best luxury and high-end brands like Cartier, Grand Seiko, Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Zodiac. The shop also features certified pre-owned watches, watch trade-ins, and repair services.
58 Main St., Andover, 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com