From a cello collaboration with dance and film to young women singing songs to inspire change, the Port City has a wealth of options for celebrating Women’s History Month.

“We have assembled an incredible suite of inspiring stories and performances,” says Camille Garro, committee chair for the Women’s HERstory month program organized by The Actor’s Studio of Newburyport. “It’s a melding of dance, theater, music and film, celebrating women and their myriad accomplishments and contributions today and throughout history.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “I Dissent”

The Dance Place, Friday, March 11

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman and the first Jewish woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This one-woman show by Sheryl Faye, is the inspiring story of how she changed her life and ours. Faye received a BFA in Acting from Emerson College and stars in 10 one-woman shows that she tours throughout the country; she also works on films, television and theater throughout Boston and New York.

Tickets $15, available online.

The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson

Firehouse Center for the Arts, March 11-27

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

Tickets $33, available online.

Kristen Miller, In Her Voice: The Muse speaks through Cello, Dance, and Film

United Methodist Church, March 19 and 20

Plugging her antique cello into digital effects pedals, award-winning cellist and composer Kristen Miller creates textural film scores in real time. This one-act concert will feature Miller’s original score to Maya Deren’s 1944 silent short film At Land. Miller will also present two new cello compositions in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Jenny Carlson, owner of High Street Studios school of dance in Ipswich, and three new short films by Marcus Lisle, ordained interfaith minister, visual artist, and graphic designer.

Tickets $15, available online.

Women, Wenches and Witches in the 17th Century Newbury

Zoom, March 25

Cursing, fornication, slander, witchcraft, even murder besmirched the reputations of Newbury’s Puritan goodwives, and their experience is louder, bawdier, and livelier than most of us were taught in school. Join historian and author Bethany Groff Dorau, executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury, historian and author for a theatrical rendition of actual women’s voices, channeling a 17th century court session via Zoom. Each ticket comes with two beers courtesy of Ipswich Ale Brewery.

Tickets $15 for general admission, $10 for Museum of Old Newbury members, available online.

Voices For Change: Young Women Share Songs That Inspire Change

St. Paul’s Church, March 27

Music has been a part of every women’s movement and has strengthened every cause. Join talented young women from Acting Out and The Performing Project as they perform songs that inspire them to make a difference in this world.

Tickets $15, available online.