From concerts on the water to crafts on the Rail Trail, the Port City has something for everyone this summer.

Seussical the Musical | Through July 24

Heritage Park, Amesbury

The Firehouse Center for the Arts presents its take on one of the most performed shows in America—the fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza Seussical the Musical—in the great outdoors. Tickets available online.

Kids Art on the Rail Trail | July 20, 27, August 10, 17, 24

Clipper City Rail Trail, between High Street and Low Street

Spend an hour exploring and experimenting with many materials and media with a little help from the staff of local makerspace Tinkerhaus. Ages 3+ at 9:30, and ages 6+ at 10:30. Suggested donation $10, but everyone is welcome, whether they can pay or not. Register at tinkerhaus.org by noon on Monday each week. ‍

Photo courtesy of Tinkerhaus

Arts Market in the Sculpture Garden | Saturdays through August 6

Newburyport Art Association‍

On Saturdays this summer, artists from the Newburyport Art Association will be selling their wares, from handcrafted jewelry and ceramics to sculpture and paintings, in their stunning sculpture garden overlooking the Merrimack.

Newburyport Riverfront Music Festival | July 23

Waterfront Park

The 20th annual Riverfront Music Festival, sponsored by 92.5 FM, returns to Newburyport for a free, family-friendly day of live music. Carpool or park in the garage, bring blankets and chairs and spend the day in the grass. Details available online.

Beantown Swing Orchestra | July 24

Maudslay Arts Center‍

The 18-piece Beantown Swing Orchestra is made up of talented middle school and high school students learning the fundamentals of big band swing music and performing this iconic American music form for delighted audiences. Tickets for the Newburyport show and more information about the ensemble can be found on the arts center website.

Don Campbell, singer and songwriter | July 30

Maudslay Arts Center‍

Don Campbell is a singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music includes strains of adult contemporary, country, Celtic, Christmas, bluegrass, and rock genres. Tickets for his Newburyport show are available online.

The Game of Love and Chance | July 30 & 31 and August 6 & 7

Maudslay State Park

Theater in the Open presents a farce of love and mistaken identities. Get ready for a side-splitting romp filled with tricks and true love set with the gorgeous backdrop of Maudslay State Park. Admission is free and more information is available at theaterintheopen.org.

Circus Smirkus, On the Road Again | August 4 & 5

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury

Theater in the Open partners with Circus Smirkus, a nonprofit, award-winning international youth circus, for a thrilling, soaringly adventurous summer fundraiser. Tickets available at online, at Henry Bear’s Park at The Tannery in Newburyport, or at the gate.

The Bobby Keyes Trio‍ | August 7

Maudslay Arts Center

Bobby Keyes is a guitarist whose career spans from American roots to pop music, writing and performing with artists from Jerry Lee Lewis to Robin Thicke. His trio blends rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop and swing. Tickets and more details available at the arts center website.

Crusin’ the ’50s Car Show | August 11

Downtown Newburyport

More than 250 carefully curated and stage vintage cars from the 50s will line the streets of downtown. Live music, raffles, cars and a family movie from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More details at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce website.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee | August 12-28,

Smolak Farms

The Firehouse Center for the Arts presents an outdoor performance of this award-winning musical that has charmed audiences with its story of eclectic group of six young people vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Reserve tickets online.

The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra‍ | August 13

Maudslay Arts Center

This outstanding, 17-piece orchestra will perform Romancing the Summer, a program including many classic songs like “Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and more. Tickets and more details available at the arts center website.

Clean, Sweep and Swap Art Event | August 13

Sculpture Garden at Newburyport Art Association‍

The Newburyport Art Association is cleaning out their entire building and will be selling and swapping art as well as a variety of miscellaneous items. They will also be looking to swap or receive donations of particular items that people might be wanting off their hands.

Donna Byrne, Jazz Vocalist‍ | August 14

Maudslay Arts Center

Donna Byrne has been invited by none other than Tony Bennett to open several of his shows both in the U.S. and abroad, has won “Best of Boston Best Jazz Vocals,” and has been nominated multiple times for Boston Music Awards. Tickets and more details available at the arts center website.

