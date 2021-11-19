PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: 11/17/2021

[Peabody, Massachusetts] Located on Peabody’s Main Street, Create and Escape Creative Studios & Workshops has been a beacon of creativity ever since its opening in 2017.

What started off as crafts with friends evolved into what Create & Escape is today—a Creative Studio with Pinterest inspired DIY workshops where you can explore your creative side! Our easy instructor led workshops turns anyone into a Craftinista as they leave with their one-of-a-kind creations!

Being an event-based business, Create and Escape thrives off community and the cohesion of artistic minds. The events and workshops put on by the studio are constantly changing to match the seasons and current DIY and home décor trends. We offer in-studio workshops, mobile workshops where we come to you, pop up workshops at your venue (bars & restaurants), virtual workshops, and DIY at home kits! Public studio workshops range from porch and wood sign making to open mic nights, even charcuterie board workshops—private events are often reserved for birthdays and or small group workshops. We have you covered whether it’s date night, mom’s birthday, or girls night out!

Create and Escape has something to offer to artists of all ages and aims to give guests a stress-free experience with easy-to-follow instructions. Like so many businesses, the studio pivoted towards online platforms when the pandemic hit. Guests tuned into virtual events and DIY at home kits and were able to create from the comfort of home.

Our workshops & DIY projects are for adults and kids alike and have been enjoyed by guests from Massachusetts to Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and all over the US. Create and Escape is dedicated to making an artist out of anyone! Are you ready to join the ultimate social crafting experience in New England?