Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest restaurant, LPM Restaurant & Bar, coming to the hotel in Summer 2026, marking the internationally acclaimed brand’s debut in the Northeast. The French Riviera-inspired dining experience will offer its internationally celebrated cuisine and the essence of the Côte d’Azur, right in the heart of Boston, located on the hotel’s second floor.

Photograph Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

“The arrival of LPM at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, signals a defining new chapter for the city’s dining scene,” says Ahmed Yacout, General Manager. “As Boston continues to assert itself as a world-class culinary destination, One Dalton proudly stands at its center. Our hotel has become a destination for dining in its own right, and the addition of LPM reinforces our role as a culinary standout in the city. LPM brings an unmistakable French-Mediterranean spirit to Back Bay, with its bright, Riviera-inspired flavors, spirited dining and a magnetic energy that fills the room. It is well-positioned to become one of the city’s buzziest gathering places.”

Founded in London in 2007, LPM is known for its light, imaginative menus featuring Mediterranean ingredients, warm and laid-back service, and open, airy dining spaces inspired by Belle Époque artistry. The Boston debut will be the brand’s third U.S. outpost. LPM will take over the space which formerly housed One Dalton’s breakfast concept, One + One, reimagining its distinctive sunlit oval-shaped dining room into a design-forward, elevated space that brings the brand’s signature joie de vivre to hotel guests and local food lovers alike.

Photographs Courtesy of LPM Restaurants

“We’re proud to continue our U.S. expansion with a new opening at Four Seasons One Dalton Street in Boston,” says Nicolas Budzynski, CEO of LPM Restaurants. “This marks an important milestone in our growth strategy, following successful launches in Miami and Las Vegas—with more to come. Boston’s vibrant hospitality landscape and access to exceptional local ingredients, particularly seafood, make it a natural next step. We’re thankful to the Four Seasons team for their partnership as we bring the spirit of the French Riviera to another iconic destination.”

Home to some of Boston’s most buzzed-about restaurants, including Japanese izakaya-inspired Zuma and lobby lounge and bar Trifecta, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street welcomes the effervescent spirit of LPM as a natural and exciting extension of its existing offering, one that transports guests to the French Riviera through a culinary journey unlike any other in Back Bay.