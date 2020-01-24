On Sunday, February 2, the Turner-Ingersoll mansion — more commonly known as The House of the Seven Gables—invites Hamilton and Wenham residents to tour the mansion for free. Every winter, The Gables opens its doors to different North Shore communities each weekend, without charge, so that the region’s families can spend quality time in the iconic mansion and take a tour with a seasoned guide. Family-friendly Living History Labs are also planned.

Without the throngs of summertime tourists, winter is a great time to tour the mansion with family and friends. Staffed with knowledgeable guides, The Gables offers visitors a newly created house tour filled with fresh insights and historical anecdotes.

The free tours for Hamilton-Wenham residents are available on Sunday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Living History Labs, specially designed for families, will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Families are welcome spend a morning or afternoon at The Gables, taking a tour, participating in a history lab, and exploring the beautiful waterfront National Historic Landmark property.

Hamilton-Wenham families interested in taking part in these events are asked to bring valid identification.

Additional Welcome Home days are scheduled on the following Sundays:

February 2: Hamilton/Wenham

February 9: Ipswich

February 23: Tri-Town

March 1: Danvers

March 8: Peabody

March 15: Swampscott

March 22: Lynn/Nahant

For more information, call 978-306-7003 or visit 7gables.org.