Crane Beach is known as a beloved summer destination. On February 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., the beach parking lot will transform into a winter wonderland for The Trustees of Reservations’ inaugural Crane Beach WinterFest, a family-friendly event featuring local bands and businesses. The event will feature live entertainment, games, food and drink, and a large bonfire to help keep everyone warm despite the season.

Reggae-fueled rock group the Aldous Collins Band will perform and local vendors will serve up tasty fare and beverages both warm and cold. The Newburyport Crab Cake Company will be offering fish tacos, burgers, lobster tacos, crab cakes, and warm clam chowder to keep people warm and Laha Café will sell lattes and coffee drinks.

Ipswich-based True North Ales, a staple during summer concerts at Crane, will be on hand to offer adults some of the best local beers in the area, while the Mill River Winery in Rowley provides a fantastic variety of local wines. Hot chocolate will also be on sale for kids and those looking for something non-alcoholic.

A large, central bonfire will light up the party and smaller firepits will also be available. Games and activities such as giant yard Jenga, bean bag toss, and hockey nets will be scattered throughout the lot. Visitors are welcome to visit the beach store for their favorite gear and encouraged to catch a glimpse of the star-soaked sky over the beach.

The entry fee – $36 per carload for Trustees members, $45 for non-members – is for admittance only, with food and drink available at an additional cost. Please dress in warm clothes with appropriate footwear. A rain date is planned for February 25.

To learn more about WinterFest and buy reserve tickets, visit the event page on the Trustees website.