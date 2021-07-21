Kathleen O’Connor Ives has stepped down from the position of president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Industry. “Unanticipated and pressing family commitments require me to focus on family at this time,” says O’Connor Ives. “I am sincerely thankful to the board of directors at the Chamber for their understanding and support.”

Nate Allard, served as the vice president and director of membership at the Chamber of Commerce, stepped into the role of interim president on July 10. “I’ve had the opportunity to work very closely with Nate and he’s got a focused vision for the future success of the Chamber,” says O’Connor Ives. “I encourage businesses that are currently members of the Chamber or considering joining the Chamber of Commerce to meet Nate because he’s dedicated to identifying ways to grow programming and services that are relevant and helpful to our community businesses and non-profits.”

“It was a pleasure working alongside Katy here at the Chamber,” says Allard. “Even in this short time span, she has taught me a great deal. I wish her and her family good health and happiness.”

“I am certainly fortunate to have met Katy and been able to work so closely with her,” says Taunya Wolfe Finn, the chair of the board of directors at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “Family is important, and we understand such needs come first. I think it says a lot of her character to come to such a heavy-hearted decision. She jumped into the deep end, kept good things going, and started initiatives we will strive to continue.”

The Chamber of Commerce is holding the 2021 Golf Classic at the Ferncroft Country Club on July 22, along with the Cruisin’ the 50s Car Show on August 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., and a free Waterfront Movie Series scheduled for 8 p.m. every Wednesday night in July at Waterfront Park. An in-person job fair hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Northern Essex Community College, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and MassHire is also in the works.

The Annual Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Guidebook is now available at the Chamber office for businesses to make available to their customers. This guidebook is a helpful resource for visitors exploring our region, as it highlights area amenities, cultural destinations and businesses in a handy booklet with maps and background information.

“Although circumstances require me to step away from the Chamber of Commerce as President, I’ve greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the staff, board of directors, volunteers, and members, who all make the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce a vibrant organization striving to be a helpful resource for the Greater Newburyport community,” says O’Connor Ives.

newburyportchamber.org