On April 28, archaeologist, professor, and host of PBS’s Ancient Invisible Cities, Darius Arya will give a lecture on how ancient cities such as Rome and Venice thrive in the 21st century while coping with very modern issues such as growth, climate change, tourism, traffic and more. The event will take place at the Boston Society for Architecture on the Boston waterfront.

The lecture will be followed by a Q and A. Cocktails and small bites served.

Arya has appeared as guest lecturer, expert, and host in numerous documentaries for Discovery, History, and National Geographic channels, and has been cited in articles in CNN, Time, The Guardian, and BBC.

The event will be hosted by Northshore Home, The Institute of Classical Architecture, and Art New England Chapter for Boston Design Week.

Archaeologist, professor, documentary host, Darius Arya is just as comfortable in front of the proverbial blackboard as he is in front of the camera and in the trenches. Arya grew up in Huntington, West Virginia. In 1989 he graduated from the Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire before going on to study further at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1993. He also studied in Rome as part of the ICCS Research Master’s degree and, in 2002, earned a Ph.D from the University of Texas at Austin. Arya is also a Fulbright Scholar and American Academy of Rome fellow. Throughout his career he has taught in the United States and Italy, and has directed various archaeological excavations including projects at the Roman Forum in Rome and at Ostia Antica.

Arya currently lives with his family in Rome where, since 2002, he has served since as executive director of the American Institute for Roman Culture, a non-profit organization that works to promote and defend Rome’s cultural heritage through educational programs, projects, public outreach, conservation, video and social media.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.