Newburyport-based theater company Theater in the Open (TITO) will bring their annual fall production to Appleton Farms for the first time on October 31. Gates are open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets are available online now.

Maudslay is Haunted is an annual production that dates back to 1987. Performed outdoors in Maudslay State Park, it has become a beloved fall tradition in Newburyport and annually brings thousands of people out to the Park. This year, Theater in the Open is thrilled to be partnering with Appleton Farms, a Trustees property, to bring the haunted trail walk on tour for the first time in the company’s history.





“We’ve been partnering with the Trustees on several productions this season,” said Edward F. Speck, Theater in the Open’s Artistic Director. “We brought several productions to Long Hill in Beverly this past summer, and could not be more excited to bring this event to Appleton Farms. Maudslay is Haunted is one of our favorite traditions at TITO—to be able to share it with even more people in a new community this year is thrilling.”

The haunted trail walk lasts about 45 minutes, is family-friendly and features a range of ghostly scenes developed by members of the Theater in the Open company. It’s a little silly, a little spooky and a lot of fun. What’s more, Appleton Farms will be offering their Farmhouse Wood-Fired pizza, which will be available 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., along with local craft beer from Essex County Brewing Company. Fire pit rentals will also be available during that time (at 12:00, 2:00, or 4:00) and hayrides will be running continuously from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. It’s a perfect family-friendly Halloween afternoon!

Appleton is Haunted will be presented on October 31 from 1pm-3pm at Appleton Farms in Hamilton and Ipswich. Tickets are available at the Appleton Farms website: $10 for Trustees members, $15 for nonmembers, children 2 and under are free. Visit thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms for more information and to purchase

tickets.

About Theater in the Open

Now in its 42nd season, Theater in the Open is a non-profit arts organization located in Newburyport. Theater in the Open is a unique cultural asset to the residents of Newburyport and surrounding communities. From our home in Maudslay State Park, we have been committed to delivering exciting and inventive theater for all ages that is truly

open and inclusive, and to furthering children’s education in the arts.