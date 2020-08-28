Windrush Farm in North Andover announced that it will be offering therapeutic riding, hippotherapy, and unmounted programs once again, starting the week beginning September 21.

Located on the North Andover/Boxford line, Windrush Farm is a leading center for therapeutic and recreational riding and horse-related activities. The award-winning farm and nonprofit has provided high quality programs for decades.

“We have missed our clients so much,” says Janet Nittmann, CEO of Windrush Farm. “After months at home, parents are telling me their children can’t wait to see their favorite pony again, and get back in the saddle.”

“Horseback riding on a quiet, well-trained horse can help build confidence, reduce anxiety, and provide comfort during these uncertain times,” explains Nittmann. “We will reopen with new protocols and reduced class sizes and will require all riders to wear masks, but our riders do not need to social distance from our horses. Giving a horse a big hug feels great!”

Windrush Farm has been offering therapeutic riding and unmounted programs since 1964. The farm has twenty therapy horses, an indoor and outdoor arena, and miles of trails to explore. For more information visit windrushfarm.org or call 978.682.7855.