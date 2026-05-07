Feather & Wedge, which opened in 2016 in Rockport—back when the town had not yet approved the sale of retail alcohol (that change came in 2019)—sits in the heart of this seafaring Cape Ann community. And yet, somehow, I had never been. A change in ownership in June 2025 offered the perfect excuse to finally visit. The restaurant is intimate: a 40-seat dining room, a 10-seat bar, and, in warmer months, an additional 20 seats on the deck. On the Thursday night I visited in February, it was filled with locals who seemed like regulars. A neighboring table even whispered advice, steering me toward the double-cut pork chop— though, truth be told, I’d already made up my mind.

New owners Benjamin and Nicole Kaplan marked the restaurant’s second generation with a ribbon cutting in September. Since then, Feather & Wedge has settled comfortably back into rhythm, with a menu that celebrates local ingredients sourced from farmers, foragers, and fishermen across Cape Ann and the greater North Shore.

We began with the house-baked garlic and rosemary focaccia, served with a ramekin of salty, addictive chive butter. It was easily enough for four or five people, though there were only two of us. We did our best. Next came a bright, crunchy plate of pickled beets, marinated olives, and onions—“good with a dry martini,” according to the menu. I can’t confirm that pairing, as I opted instead for a non-alcoholic Lavender Breeze, a rare example of restraint and balance in a category too often dominated by overly sweet drinks.

Four magnificent head-on prawns followed, topped with slivers of pickled Fresno peppers and served over saffron-inflected romesco. They avoided the all-too-common fate of overcooked shellfish—a minor miracle. It took considerable restraint not to suck the heads at the table. (Reader, I did not.)

Each night, the kitchen offers a rotating catch of the day and a chef’s pasta special. Watching plates of homemade rigatoni with short rib ragu and pickled cipollini onions land on nearby tables, I briefly wondered if I’d made a mistake. But then came the mains: the pork chop and the catch of the day, a sole lightly dredged in cornmeal and served with a lemon-caper butter sauce. The chop—our neighbors were right—was essentially a miniature T-bone, resting on creamy apple butter, a perfect counterpoint to its rich, salty meat.

Owner Ben Kaplan offers chops and the catch of the day at Feather & Wedge.

Sides are à la carte. We chose mashed potatoes and creamed kale—hardly necessary, but entirely satisfying. To borrow a line from a movie I probably shouldn’t love: I don’t want something I need; I want something I want. That’s mashed potatoes, every time. These did not disappoint.

Lavender breeze mocktail and sticky toffee pudding are crowd pleasers.

For dessert, our server listed three options and a sweet drink: coquito, the Puerto Rican coconut-rich cousin of eggnog. We opted instead for sticky toffee pudding and chocolate mousse. The pudding arrived in a pool of caramel sauce with a scoop of vanilla ice cream; the mousse, served in a coupe glass, was topped with gluten-free brown butter cookie crumbles. The restaurant also offers digestifs, including ports and dessert cocktails.

The drink program overall is thoughtful and well curated, with nearly a dozen specialty cocktails featuring high-end spirits, house infusions, and creative flavor combinations. The wine list is similarly ambitious, spanning regions from Rías Baixas in Spain to Languedoc-Roussillon and Alsace in France, Alto Adige in Italy, and the Sonoma Coast and Mendoza.

If I stumbled out into the brittle night, boots crunching over ice from the latest snowstorm, it wasn’t from alcohol—I hadn’t had anything stronger than lavender. It was the pleasant haze of a night well spent. And I’d do it again, right down to the mashed potatoes. After all, we all want something we want.

featherandwedge.com