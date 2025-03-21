BONS award-winning restaurateur Paul LaRosa, co-owner of LaRosa’s in Andover, has set his sights on Newburyport and will open a second LaRosa’s location May 2025 in the former Vera Restaurant at 35 Market Square.

Michael Cammarata, who co-owns the restaurant alongside his partner and cousin, shared the news in a Facebook update, promising an “elevated full-service Italian dining experience” in the heart of the city.

La Rosa’s was the first venture for the restaurateurs, opening the sandwich shop in 2009 on Barnard Street in Andover—which quickly expanded its offerings into the evening with elevated Italian dishes served in the cozy bistro setting. The pair continued to grow their footprint in Andover opening La Fina and Privé lounge in 2019 followed by Autograph Tavern in 2023.

Cammarata explains on Facebook, “LaRosa’s of Newburyport is a natural next step for us—Newburyport is a beautiful, historic town with a thriving dining scene, and we’re excited to introduce our take on authentic Italian cuisine to this community.”

LaRosa’s in Newburyport will focus on seafood given the coastal location. Aside from seafood, LaRosa’s Newburyport will also offer house-made pasta, steaks, craft cocktails, and an extensive wine selection. The interiors promise to be just as warm and welcoming as the beloved Andover location.

LaRosa’s of Newburyport will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. For updates on the opening, visit larosahospitalitygroup.com.