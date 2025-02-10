The Boston Harbor Hotel presents the 36th Annual Boston Wine & Food Festival, which kicked off with a gala reception on January 31. Set against the breathtaking harbor views in the hotel’s Wharf Room, the festival runs through March 27.

Featuring a premiere lineup of world-renowned winemakers and culinary artistry, the acclaimed festival is led by executive chef David Daniels and festival director Nick Daddona, and promises a blend of wine dinners expertly paired with curated courses, tastings, galas, and master classes.

Festival Highlights & Wine Dinners

The 2025 Boston Wine & Food Festival offers a stellar lineup with beloved, thematic events returning such as the Battle of the Cabs Dinner on February 27. For wine enthusiasts seeking an elevated experience, the Opus One Seminar and Reserve Dinner offers a VIP experience with an intimate pre-dinner seminar, perfect for deepening appreciation for the iconic label.

New to the festival this year, Hollywood & Vine will bring the magic of iconic films to the plate and glass. A four-course dinner draws inspiration from cinematic masterpieces, accompanied with a carefully curated wine pairing.

For those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the festival has two romantic themed events. The Romero and Juliet Amarone Dinner takes guests on a journey through the cobbled streets of Verona — the storied backdrop of the star-crossed lovers. Each course is paired with the bold and rich flavors of Amarone. Valentine’s on the French Riveria offers an intimate experience, complete with private seating and a menu with a nod to the South of France.

Hotel Packages

To enhance the festival experience, attendees of the 2025 Boston Wine & Food Festival are encouraged to take advantage of an exclusive room rate starting at $305, based upon availability.

Festival tickets make the perfect holiday gift for any wine enthusiast packaged in beautiful gift boxes. And for the ultimate gift giving experience, The Presidential Burgundy Experience offers an evening of unrivaled luxury with a private, master sommelier-guided Grand Cru Burgundy Tasting featuring Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, perfectly paired with extravagant culinary offerings by executive chef David Daniels in the opulent Presidential Suite at Boston Harbor Hotel. This exclusive one-night experience, reserved for up to eight guests, includes an open bar, four lavish adjoining guest rooms, and a 1,000-square-foot open-air terrace overlooking Boston Harbor, all-inclusive in one of the largest suites in Boston. The $37,500, eight-guest inclusive experience will be held on Friday, March 21.

Boston Wine & Food Festival 2025 Schedule

January 31, 2025

Gala Reception 7 p.m.

$175 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Opening Night of the 2025 Boston Wine & Food Festival features a walk-around tasting experience bringing guests on a global journey of over 100 wines and bites from Executive Chef David Daniels.

February 7, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$325 inclusive of tax and gratuity

This interactive evening is inspired by the legendary “Judgement of Paris” tasting of 1976, where California wines famously triumphed over Burgundy and Bordeaux in blind tastings. After each tasting, guests will cast their vote by raising a flag — France or USA — to declare their favorite paring.

February 8, 2025

Master Class 2 p.m.

$115 inclusive of tax and gratuity

This immersive masterclass explores Italy’s famed Nebbiolo grape, showcasing its complexity and versatility.

February 8, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$295 inclusive of tax and gratuity

The ‘King of Italian Wines’ makes a triumphant return. Explore the flavors of the Barolo region as an ambassador touches on every aspect of the tradition and innovations of this legendary producer.

February 14, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$275 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Indulge in a romantic evening with each glass and course capturing the elegance of the South of France. Seatings are private to savor every moment of romance.

February 15, 2025

Master Class 2 p.m.

$125 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Raise a glass and toast to bubbles. Discover the wide world of the effervescent side of wine.

February 15, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$305 inclusive of tax and gratuity

This evening celebrates the romance of Verona and the elegance of Amarone. Learn about the storied backdrop of Romero and Juliet while savoring the bold, rich flavors of Amarone.

February 20, 2025

Gala 7 p.m.

$160 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Experience the elegance of Oregon’s Willamette Valley at a gala spotlighting the renowned vineyards of Chehalem, Bethel Heights, and Brickhouse. Savor the terroir-driven artistry of world-class pinot noir, bringing the spirit of this iconic wine region to life in every pour.

February 21, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$285 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Savor the rich flavors of Oregon’s Willamette Valley at an exclusive dinner featuring wines from Chehalem, Bethel Heights, and Brickhouse. Paired with inspired dishes by executive chef David Daniels, each pour captures the essence of Willamette’s terroirs and the artistry of its winemakers.

February 27, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$305 inclusive of tax and gratuity

The Battle of the Cabernets Wine Dinner returns by popular demand! Celebrate the world’s favorite red grape, cabernet sauvignon, with a thrilling blind tasting featuring Napa Valley icons and surprising out-of-Napa gems.

February 28, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$295 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Join us for an extraordinary evening with John Williams of Frog’s Leap Winery, a Napa Valley icon since 1981. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with a stunning lineup of merlot, zinfandel, cabernet, and more, as Williams shares stories behind the wines.

March 7, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$295 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Embark on a journey through Côte d’Or, one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions. Savor aged bottlings and discover the charm of the villages that shape these iconic wines. Raise a glass and experience the richness of this storied region, one sip at a time.

March 8, 2025

Master Class 2 p.m.

$150 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Explore Napa’s rich history and timeless elegance in this exclusive masterclass as Nickel & Nickel guides you through a tasting of its most iconic vintages.

March 8, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$345 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Experience Napa’s rich history and timeless elegance as Nickle & Nickle takes you on a journey through its most iconic vintages. Expertly prepared by Chef David Daniels, this mystifying four course dinner is not to be missed.

March 14, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$295 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Calling all Châteauneuf-du-Pâpe enthusiasts! Embark on a journey to the Rhône Valley with exceptional wines from renowned producers, perfectly paired with a menu crafted by Boston Harbor Hotel’s executive chef, David Daniels. Your host will guide you through the unique flavors and rich stories of this iconic wine region for an unforgettable tasting experience.

March 15, 2025

Wine Dinner 7 p.m.

$305 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Roll out the red carpet for the Boston Wine and Food Festival’s “Hollywood & Vine” evening — a four-course wine dinner inspired by iconic films. Each dish, paired with a carefully selected wine, brings cinematic classics to life. Celebrate the artistry of Ratatouille, explore California’s wine country with Sideways, feel the intensity of Silence of the Lambs, and toast to the elegance of James Bond.

March 22, 2025

Master Class 2 p.m.

$95 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Rosé is taking the world by storm! Discover why this light, crisp, and flavorful wine has become a favorite for wine lovers everywhere. With notes of red fruit, flowers, citrus, and a refreshing hint of green on the finish, rosé offers something for every palate.

March 27, 2025

Dinner 7 p.m.

$745 Reserve Dinner Ticket, inclusive of tax and gratuity

$895 VIP Ticket, inclusive of tax and gratuity

Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling and exceptional wines with Opus One, a collaboration between Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi. Experience the precision and passion behind each vintage, from berry sorting to aging in French oak. The evening begins with a Champagne reception, followed by a four-course dinner crafted by Boston Harbor’s Executive Chef, David Daniels. For an elevated experience, VIP tickets offer access to an intimate pre-dinner seminar with winemaker Michael Silacci, delving into the legacy and craftsmanship of Opus One.