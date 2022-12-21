It’s that time of year again, and what better gift than that of wine? Here are five nuanced directions to pursue from five stellar retailers. Be sure to stop in!

Kathleen Morgan of Savour Wine & Cheese, Gloucester

“Wines of quality, with limited availability, and beautiful presentation.”

Domaine Vocoret et Fils Chablis 1er Cru ‘Les Forêts,’ is the racy, steel-aged take on Chardonnay from a single vineyard in the northernmost part of Burgundy. Purity defined. $59.99

Del Fin del Mundo’s 2019 Gran Reserva ‘Special Blend’ of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec from Patagonia is rich, expressive, and elegant, with a long, decadent finish. $49.99

Tenuta Santa Maria Amarone della Valpolicella hails from the multigenerational Bertani Family in Italy’s Veneto region. A vibrant, robust, and statuesque blend of Corvina, Rondinella, and Corvinone. $89.99

savourwineandcheese.com

Katrina Sullivan at Lighthouse Fine Wines, Beverly

Producer highlight: Nancy Ireland, owner and winemaker of Red Tail Ridge Winery in the Finger Lakes, is “a woman who could speak about pruning and soil for hours and her audience would sit spellbound.”

Sekt, Sparkling Riesling, Extra Brut, is a sparkling wine of precision, with fine bubbles, focused acidity, and fresh minerality. $34.99

Red Tail Ridge Trocken Riesling features Citrus pith, lime juice, crunchy mango, and candied ginger on the nose, with nervy acidity. $18.99

Red Tail Ridge, Chardonnay Sans Oak offers Bartlett pears, golden apple, and ginger root, mineral-driven with a prominent acid spine, and a stony edge. $15.99

Red Tail Ridge Winery Frost Smoke Blend of Blaufränkisch, Cabernet Franc. Clean and bright, with crunchy red berry fruit, a touch of black licorice, dried herbs, forest floor nuance, and a hint of black pepper. $22.99

lighthousewines.com

George Shube of Shubie’s Marketplace, Marblehead

Italian flush; a treasure trove of unique, diverse, and world class wines of incredible quality.

Manincor Reserve della Contessa’s aromatic and mineral-laced beauty, is a white blend of Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc, from vineyards arching toward the Dolomites in Trentino-Alto Adige. $29.99

Piedmont, where Dolcetto, “the workhorse grape,”’ sings of lavender and violets and is silky, rich and supple, with black cherry and sweet spices, from producer Oddero, in Alba. $19.99

Tolani Estate’s Super Tuscan Valdisanti, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, is stylistically almost a cross between Napa Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux. $34.99

shubies.com

Eric Olson of Salem Wine Imports, Salem

Country highlight: “Eastern Europe has been producing wines in a most traditional method for centuries. Who wouldn’t want to sample their wares?”

Pullus Wines, from Slovenia; produced and stored in cellars dating to 1239. Their Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio are exemplary wines of great value and purity. “The Pinot Grigio is a particular favorite, from a grape I don’t usually buy, and a horse of a different color, literally.” Pale copper in hue with grey tinges, it shows the complexity that is in the bottle. $19, $20

Georgian Legends Rkatsiteli Qvevri is made in the ancient Georgian method, carbon dated to 6,000 BC, and is labeled “orange or amber” for its deep color. During production, the grape juice is separated from the skins soon after pressing, and put into what is called a Quevri, or large clay pot. Sealed and buried, the wine is left on its own for six months or so and then dug up for immediate enjoyment. Ripe with inviting complexities. Kirke Winery’s Saperavi, a seriously complex red wine, is flush with cassis, dark fruits, smoke, earth, and tobacco. $22

salemwineimports.com

From Sarah Marshall of Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room, Lynn

Sarah Marshall of Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room in Lynn

The Wine Club Membership, with creative producer writeups, 10 percent off all purchases, and free delivery within a 10-mile radius, is the best way to let Sarah’s palate educate and tantalize yours.

The Thirsty Six: The everyday, mixed exploration of affordable, value-driven, seasonally appropriate red and white wines. $95/month

The Baller Single: That special, surprise bottle you can look forward to each month, to help further your inquisitive, wine-loving journey. $50/month

The Natural Duo: A Natural Pair! A side-by-side study of two natural wines that feel relevant right now and tempt those who want to be in the know. $75/month

The Champagne Club: A decadent and unique bottle of grower Champagne each month, for a 3-month series. $250/3 months

lucillewineshop.com