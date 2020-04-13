Martignetti Companies, New England’s distributor of fine wines and spirits, has committed $250,000 in charitable contributions to both local and national organizations to support and assist restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The hospitality industry has experienced exceptional hardship, due to the coronavirus outbreak—resulting in the closure of bars, restaurants, and venues throughout Massachusetts and New England.

Locally, Martignetti Companies has donated $50,000 to The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund, which supports individuals from the restaurant industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 closures. Also, Martignetti Companies donated $20,000 to The New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Foundations’ Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, which was built by the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association (NHLRA) and the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association Education Foundation to support employees of the hospitality industry who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Nationally, Martignetti Companies has committed $50,000 to The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundations’, “Employee Relief Fund,” which supports restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19. This fund is operated by the NRAEF, whose mission is to attract, empower, and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workers.

“The hospitality industry plays a vital role in our communities, providing us with a place to gather with friends and family,” Mark Fisher, president of Martignetti Companies says. “Their importance to our organization, as the face of the beverage industry to the consumer, cannot be understated. Each of the charities that we have selected has demonstrated their ability to immediately and effectively provide vital support to restaurant workers in our community. We are grateful to be able to support them in this time of need.”

Established in 1908, Martignetti Companies is a leading distributor of wine and spirits in New England and the 7th largest in the country. For more information, visit Martignetti.com