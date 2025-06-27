Sogno, the charming, upscale Italian restaurant in Woburn was recently named a recipient of Wine Spectator’s 2025 Award of Excellence, a prestigious honor that recognizes wine programs offering thoughtfully curated selections that complement the cuisine and satisfy a wide range of wine lovers.

To qualify, restaurants must present a minimum of 90 wine selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, and maintain a menu-to-list harmony in both price and style. Sogno has exceeded those benchmarks with a list that is both globally inspired and locally adored.

According to winespectator.com, “restaurants recognized with the Best of Award of Excellence demonstrate an elevated commitment to wine service. This includes extensive staff training to provide expert guidance, hosting wine-focused events, and elevated presentation.”

Sogno recently brought back its Wine Dinner Series with the Amalfi Coast Wine Dinner on June 24. The dinner showcased a five-course menu inspired by the flavors of southern Italy, expertly paired with wines from the renowned Villa Matilde winery.

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of recognitions for Sogno and its family of brands including the BONS 2024 General Excellence award, as well as notable features on Dining Playbook, Phantom Gourmet, Boston Common and Travel + Leisure, to name a few.

Sogno is part of the Martignetti Hospitality Group, which includes its culinary yacht service Sogno at Sea in Boston Harbor and West Palm Beach, as well as its expanding hotel portfolio in Rockport and the soon-to-debut Inn at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, slated for late 2025.

sognoitalian.com