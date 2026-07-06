It’s been a long wait for summer’s arrival, but sunny days and warming temperatures are quickly erasing the not-too-distant memories of one of the snowiest North Shore winters in a while. Soaking in the spoils of the season while dining al fresco, on a patio, surrounded by the salty air, or simply in a restaurant that’s fully leaning into the season, is what North Shore living is all about.

Sunset Club

Aptly named Sunset Club, on the Newbury side of Plum Island, is known for its laid-back beach vibe. Think: suspended surfboards, picnic-table seating, and a flip-flops-welcome ethos. Just steps from the Great Marsh (being the largest salt marsh in New England is what makes it “great”) and the serene Merrimack River, the former service garage now serves as a chill bar and family-friendly restaurant to get good eats and vacation vibes close to home. The Latin-leaning menu serves up street corn dip, pulled pork nachos, empanadas and fresh fish tacos, but you’ll also find burgers and plenty for kids. Stocked with a good showing of local beers from Rockport Brewing and Bare – Wolf Brewing, plus one of the most carefully considered cocktail menus around (a few drinks featuring Ipswich-based Privateer Rum), Sunset Club invites you to slide into an Adirondack chair, have a cold one around the fire, and be thankful you don’t live anywhere else this time of year.

Photograph By Elise Sinagra Photograph Courtesy of Tuscan Brands

Mile Marker One

Dock-and-dine is one of the many draws at Mile Marker One, the restaurant at Cape Ann Marina named for its location at the start of the Intracoastal Waterway. Though a year-round hotspot, there’s no better perch than the deck for watching boats drift along the Annisquam River and cruise around Gloucester Harbor. With four centuries of fishing here at “America’s oldest seaport,” you best believe seafood is the start of the show at Mile Marker One. Start with their “seacuterie” board, loaded with tuna bresaola, smoked swordfish, octopus salami, tuna-stuffed Peppadews, and haddock-stuffed olives, or dive into one of its local scallop dishes, “trap-to-table” lobster ravioli, or, naturally, a lobster roll (they do it both ways here, chilled or hot lobster).

Photograph By Pat Piasecki Photograph By Anthony Tieuli

Photograph by iStock

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Nearby, 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar’s outdoor dining deck at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester is a chic spot to slurp local oysters and briny bivalves from other coastal enclaves while soaking in panoramic waterviews. Can’t decide between raw bar selections? The Fiesta Seafood Tower includes a dozen oysters, little necks, jumbo shrimp, and a pair of lobster tails. As is de rigueur in these parts, seafood is front and center on the menu, but landlubbers will equally be pleased with plenty of steak, chicken, and pasta dishes too. Cocktails, including spirit-free offerings, are taken seriously here, and this summer, the restaurant is marking its 10th anniversary with a special trio of celebratory cocktails.

Photograph By Anthony Tieuli

Woodman’s of Essex

Some restaurants transcend dining to become part of a destination’s identity, and Woodman’s of Essex has done just that since 1914. It’s no-frills approach— ordering at the counter, picking up your food on a cafeteria tray at the window, and self-seating—is exactly what makes it an institution. While the wood-panel dining room, virtually unchanged for decades, is a safe haven in colder months, locals know when the tent gets raised out back by the salt marsh, summer has arrived. Fried clams are Woodman’s most iconic dish, but fried dinner plates of scallops or lobster tail and other picks always hit the mark. Family-style platters are real crowd pleasers, and don’t skip on Nana Bessie’s “famous clam cakes,” paired with a side of clam chowder (yes, even in the summer).

Photograph by Elise Sinagra Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Finz Seafood & Grill

On the edge of Pickering Wharf in Salem, Finz Seafood & Grill leans into its name with a seafood-centered menu, but this time of year, dockside dining can’t be beat. As boats come and go and rigging gently taps sailboat masts in the salty breeze, sit back with a refresher and an upscale casual lunch or dinner. The restaurant prioritizes sustainable seafood and offers fresh nigiri, sashimi, and specialty rolls along with lobster prepared in a variety of ways—and plenty for carnivores and vegetarians, too.

Tuscan Sea Grill offers dramatic views of the Merrimack River. | Photograph by Brian Samuels Woodman’s of Essex has been in business since 1914. | Photograph by Joel Laino

Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar

At Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar in Newburyport, the Merrimack River sets a distinctly serene backdrop to a day or night out. There’s not a bad seat in the house, whether you score one of the outdoor cushy couches, high top, table on the airy covered patio, or a seat at the stunning marble bar. Live music Thursday through Sunday elevates the atmosphere and the menu, rooted in Italian flavors, equally highlights the local catch. Don’t skip on the grilled octopus with Calabrian aioli and pancetta for a starter, and for something heartier, the zuppa di pesce or the miso seabass.

Photograph by Kataram Studios

SurfSide

Ready to party? In Salisbury, SurfSide’s sprawling beachside deck captures the spirit of the summer with live bands bringing reggae, ’80s favorites, country, and pop hits to the masses. Think: tiki hut, only on an epic scale with North Shore energy. Catch some waves, and then catch some rays at the restaurant with everything from salad and bowls to ahi tuna tacos and seafood classics (and try the chowder fries—just as it sounds, its crispy fries smothered in creamy chowder, scallions, and bacon bits). While there’s just about any drink you’d imagine, signature cocktails include SurfSide’s Malibu Beach Rum Bucket, watermelon margarita, mango passionfruit sangria, some frozen drinks and non-alcoholic picks as well.

Davio’s transforms one of its event spaces into a rose garden this summer. | Photograph by Kataram Studios Finz offers the perfect summer seafood vibes. | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

The Page Room at Davio’s

While being by the water is a summer stalwart,The Page Room at Davio’s in Lynnfield takes a cue from the Italian Riviera by transforming into Il Roseto (The Rose Garden), a limited-time dining experience. Decked out in decorative vibrant blooms, guests dine in a stunning, rose-filled setting to sip on seasonal cocktails and curated wines inspired by season. The new installation only lasts through September, but until then, enjoy specials like the Sorbet a La Rose—Davio’s Rosé vintage poured over two scoops of handmade sorbet. The season is also celebrated with the restaurant’s “Summer of Rosé,” rotating flights of rosés from around the world.

sunsetclubpi.com

capeannmarina.com/dining

1606restaurant.com

woodmans.com

hipfinz.com

tuscanseagrillbar.com

surfsidesalisbury.com

davios.com/lynnfield