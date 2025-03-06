Looking for a fun spot to catch all the March Madness games and keep track of your bracket picks? These North Shore sports bars and taverns are top spots for watching the highs and lows of college basketball with an energizing crowd, tasty bites, and enough screens to catch every shot.

Kings, Lynnfield

Head to Marketstreet Lynnfield where there’s action all day. Kings at MarketStreet Lynnfield is the ultimate spot for watching live sports, combining a high-energy atmosphere with massive screens, top-notch sound, and a menu full of crowd-pleasing bites and drinks. Whether you’re catching the big game with friends or making a night of it with bowling and arcade games, Kings offers the perfect mix of entertainment and game-day excitement.

510 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-334-4400, playatkings.com/location/lynnfield

Casey J’s Tavern, Rowley

Casey J’s Tavern in Rowley is a hidden gem for sports fans, offering a welcoming, no-frills atmosphere with plenty of TVs, cold drinks, and hearty pub fare. Known for its friendly crowd and attentive service, it’s the perfect spot to catch a game without the fuss—just great sports, great food, and a laid-back vibe that feels like home.

5 Railroad Ave., Rowley, 978-948-2626, caseyjs.com

Photograph courtesy of Casey J’s

Longboards, Salem

Owned by North Shore natives and brothers Justin and Matthew Mattera, Longboards is a laid-back spot with TVs lining the bar, over a dozen brews on tap, and activities like shuffleboard, darts, and arcade games. Their food lineup includes American favorites like wings, sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, and a long lineup of lobster dishes, too.

76 Wharf St., Salem, 978-745-6659, longboardsbar.com

Tony C’s, Peabody or Burlington

We can’t mention sports bars without mentioning Tony C’s, with North Shore locations in Peabody and Burlington. Named after Boston-born Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro, the sports bar is all about beers and TVs — making them an ideal March Madness spot. Tony C’s boasts 40 beers in tap, 34 TVs at the Burlington location, and a whopping 76 TVs in Peabody. You’ll also find an extensive menu of American bar favorites with an Italian bent for when you work up an appetite.

17 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-238-8282; Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-326-9500; tonycssportsbar.com

Scoreboard, Woburn

This hub for sports and live entertainment in Woburn has nearly endless TVs lining the bar so you won’t miss a second of the action. Combine that with a 110″ video wall, a menu of both bar snacks and entrees, and a 50-seat bar, and you have one of the best sports-watching venues north of Boston.

15 Middlesex Canal Park, Woburn, 781-897-4000, scoreboardwoburn.com

Village Tavern, Salem

Another Salem spot, Village Tavern is a classic game-watching spot for its cozy vibe, three bars, and double duty menu — they have both a gastropub menu and a steakhouse tavern menu. And in case you don’t want to sit still for the whole game, the Village Tavern also has a huge game room featuring six pool tables, two darts alleys, and an air hockey room.

168 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2858, villagetavernsalem.com

The Autograph Tavern, Andover

Autograph Tavern in Andover stands out as one of the best sports bars in the area, offering a high-energy atmosphere with numerous TVs, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. The welcoming vibe, paired with a fantastic selection of craft beers and delicious pub fare, makes it a perfect spot for both casual fans and die-hard sports lovers.

89 Main Street Courtyard, Andover, 978-925-6905, autograph taver n.com

The Port Tavern, Newburyport

Located in a quaint neighborhood close to the seaside, The Port Tavern provides a more laid-back, cozy viewing experience, with smaller TVs and a fireplace. The Irish pub emphasizes traditional and modern Irish cuisine, a curated drink menu, and lively entertainment.

84 State St., Newburyport, 978-465-1006, theporttavern.com

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Salem

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Salem is a game-day paradise, boasting over 40 HD TVs, including outdoor screens on a heated, year-round patio, so you never miss a play. With an energized crowd, a fantastic selection of food and drinks, and a true sports-lover’s atmosphere, it’s the go-to spot for catching live events in style. Whether you’re there for March Madness basketball, or any big game, Sidelines delivers the ultimate viewing experience.

105 Canal Street, Salem, 978-745-5870, sidelinessportsbar.com

Banners Kitchen + Tap, Boston

Banners Kitchen + Tap in Boston takes game day to the next level with its massive 39-foot screen, stadium-quality sound, and an electric atmosphere right in the heart of the city. With an elevated menu, an extensive beer selection, and plenty of seating, it’s the ultimate spot for sports fans who want an immersive, high-energy experience while watching live events.

Hub On Causeway, 82 Causeway Street, Boston, 617-263-8200, patinagroup.com/banners

Back Bay Social Club, Boston

Back Bay Social Club offers a stylish yet laid-back setting for catching live sports in the heart of Boston. With multiple screens, a lively crowd, and a menu featuring elevated pub fare and craft cocktails, it’s the perfect blend of sports bar energy and neighborhood charm. Whether you’re grabbing a seat at the bar or settling in for a full game-day feast, it’s a top spot to cheer on your favorite team.

867 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-247-3200, backbaysocialclub.com

Tavern In The Square, Salem, New Hampshire

Tavern in the Square at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH, is a popular destination for sports fans. With multiple large screens, a vibrant atmosphere, and a fantastic menu of classic bar food and drinks, it’s the perfect spot to catch a game. Whether you’re grabbing a drink with friends or enjoying a meal, the spacious setting and lively crowd make it an ideal location for game day excitement. Plus, its modern design and outdoor seating add to the overall experience, making it a top choice in the area. Tavern in the Square also offers a long list of locations including Woburn and Burlington.

16 Via Toscana, Salem, NH, 603-685-3135, taverninthesquare.com

Did we overlook your favorite spot? Drop a comment and let us know where you go to watch all the March Madness!