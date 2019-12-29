Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean we have to hibernate. Whether you’re looking for a party or a lecture, a comedy show or a symphony, you can find something for everyone right here.

—

Wicked Frosty Four Miler

January 1

This New Year’s Day join the 13th annual Wicked Frosty run, a four-mile run starting on Salem’s Charter Street. Register online for $25, or day-of for $30. Don’t miss the after party at the Village Tavern.

Time: 10 a.m.

Price: Starting at $25

https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1652

—

Wine 101: Wine Tasting and Pairing Workshop

January 3

Chef Jen Murray brings her popular wine experience to Appleton Farms this month. Learn the basics of grape varieties and wine styles while you taste and pair six different wines wines with local artisan treats.

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Price: $70; $56, members

http://www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50400.html

—

When Beer Was Water

January 3, 10, 24, or 31

On Friday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m. this month, join this historical drinking tour of Salem. The tour showcases local breweries and taverns and details the important role that beer played in bygone New England. The ticket price includes your first beer at each stop.

Time: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Price: $55

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/when-beer-was-water-tickets-82647931187?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

—

Farm-to-Kitchen Cooking Class: Winter in New England Comfort Foods

January 10 and 31

Learn how to use local products to create a hearty three-course meal. The menu, based on seasonal foods, features roasted butternut squash, pork tenderloin, and apple cinnamon dumplings.

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Price: $70; $56, members

http://www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50407.html

—

Marc Cohn

January 12

Grammy-winner Marc Cohn comes to the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Don’t miss the acclaimed folk-rock singer of “Walking in Memphis” fame, who weaves tales through rhythm & blues and soul tunes.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: Starting at $45

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/6469/6470

—

Salem Comedy and Spirits Festival

January 16 through 18

Now in its 5th year, the Salem Comedy Festival comprises three days of local and national comedians, locally-made brews, and special events, all in the hub of downtown Salem.

See link for times, prices, and locations.

http://salemcomedyfestival.com

—

Cape Ann Symphony’s Hidden Treasures

January 19

Cape Ann’s local orchestra presents Hidden Treasures, a Sunday matinee performance at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester, and part of their Musicians Unleashed special concert series.

Time: 2 p.m.

Price: $35

https://capeannsymphony.org/musicians-unleashed/hidden-treasures-2020c6

—

PEM Lunar New Year Celebration

January 25

Commemorate the beginning of the Year of the Rat at the Peabody Essex Museum with a festival of dancing, music, and art. Watch colorful lion dances performed by Gund Kwok, and celebrate the release of PEM’s first children’s book, Piece by Piece, with author Susan Tan.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: Free with admission

https://www.pem.org/events/the-year-of-the-rat

—

Judith Sargent Murray: A Complicated Woman

January 25

University of Mississippi professor Sheila Skemp leads a lecture on Judith Sargent Murray and her interesting world views. The lecture is in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum’s exhibit Our Souls Are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray, on view through March 2020.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: Free with admission. Reservations required.

https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/first-lady-letters-judith-sargent-murray-and-struggle-female-independence/

—

Amesbury Cornhole Tournament

January 25

The Amesbury Rotary Club hosts their 7th annual Cornhole Tournament on the last Saturday in January. Teams of two compete in group play format, and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Come for the backyard games, stay for the food, music, and silent auction.

Time: 4 p.m.

Price: $60 per team

https://members.amesburychamber.com/member-events/Details/the-7th-annual-amesbury-rotary-cornhole-tournament-144897?sourceTypeId=Website