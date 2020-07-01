Though this summer will look different than any other, we’re excited to get out and explore again (safely). As we look to stay close to home this season to curb the spread of COVID-19, what better time than now to fall back in love with our own stomping grounds? Here are some of our Gloucester favorites. Check their website or call to make sure they’re open before visiting!
Eat+Drink
Short and Main
Founded by chefs who learned their trade under the famed Alice Waters, Short and Main serves up wood-fired pizzas with high-quality toppings complemented by inventive cocktails.
36 Main St., 978-281-0044, shortandmain.com
Franklin Café
Oysters, filet mignon, seafood mac and cheese and more contemporary classics, served up in a cozy and convivial atmosphere.
118 Main St., 978-283-7888, franklincapeann.com
Willow Rest
The Willow Rest combines a breakfast and lunch joint, bakery, gourmet grocer, and local artisan gift shop.
1 Holly St., 978-283-2417
Virgilio’s Bakery
Third-generation Italian bakery offering fresh-baked bread, sandwiches with meats cut to order, pastries, pizza, and imported Italian specialties.
29 Main St., 978-283-5295, virgiliosbakery.com
Sandpiper Bakery
Croissants that will transport you to Paris, sandwiches packed with unexpected flavor, and quite possibly the best chocolate chip cookie you’ll ever eat, all in a light and bright café setting.
65 Middle St., 978-879-4136, sandpiperbakery.com
Duckworth’s Bistrot
Impeccably prepared fine dining menu using the best of local seafood and produce, served up in a cozy, intimate restaurant. Leave room for the signature banana cake.
197 East Main St., 978-282-4426, duckworthsbistrot.com
Causeway Restaurant
A fried seafood spot popular with longtime Gloucester residents, especially noted for heaping plates of fried clams.
78 Essex Ave., 978-281-5256, thecausewayrestaurant.com
Savour Wine and Cheese
Every bottle of wine sold here is tasted and approved by the owner. A bank of wine vending machines lets you taste a range of options and there are plentiful bottles for $15 or less.
76 Prospect St., 978-282-1455, savourwineandcheese.com
Tonno
Anthony Caturano’s restaurant is a must-visit on a trip to Gloucester—the food is amazing!
2 Main St., 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com
Seaport Grille
Grab a seat on the patio, order a plate of award-winning fried clams and take in all that is great about Gloucester.
6 Rowe Sq., 978-282-9799, seaportgrillegloucester.com
Live+Play
Beauport Hotel
Gloucester’s newest hotel, this high-end beachfront location offers luxurious rooms, fine dining, and a deck with sweeping water views where you can sip drinks and relax with friends.
55 Commercial St., 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com
Cape Ann Museum
Explore the art and history of Cape Ann, including locally inspired paintings by notable artists.
27 Pleasant St., 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org
Sargent House Museum
Originally the home of pioneering feminist Judith Sargent Murray, this museum offers a fascinating glimpse into gender, religion, and power in colonial-era America.
49 Middle St., 978-281-2432, sargenthouse.org
Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House
This early 20th-century stone mansion’s 40 rooms are all decorated to a different theme, each more extraordinary and dazzling than the last.
75 Eastern Point Blvd., 978–283–0800, historicnewengland.org
Maritime Gloucester
Tucked against Gloucester’s working waterfront, this maritime museum teaches visitors about the ecosystems and history of Gloucester harbor. A pocket aquarium lets kids view and touch sea creatures.
23 Harbor Loop, 978-281-0470, maritimegloucester.org
Tompson Street Reservation
Short but occasionally challenging hikes yield spectacular views at this often overlooked but very rewarding conservation area in West Gloucester.
125 Bray St., ecga.org
Shop+Renew
Toodeloos and Island Art
An independent toy and art supply store packed with a curated collection of books, stuffed animals, games, toys, paints, and drawing materials. The owner is always happy to help you track down just the right item.
142 Main St., 978-281-2011, toodeloos.com
Dogtown Books
Under new ownership since 2018, this used bookstore is a bibliophile’s paradise. Get lost in the shelves of vintage volumes covering everything from 17th-century fiction to modern cinema.
132 Main St., 978-281-5599, dogtownbooks.com