Though this summer will look different than any other, we’re excited to get out and explore again (safely). As we look to stay close to home this season to curb the spread of COVID-19, what better time than now to fall back in love with our own stomping grounds? Here are some of our Gloucester favorites. Check their website or call to make sure they’re open before visiting!

Eat+Drink

Short and Main

Founded by chefs who learned their trade under the famed Alice Waters, Short and Main serves up wood-fired pizzas with high-quality toppings complemented by inventive cocktails.

36 Main St., 978-281-0044, shortandmain.com

Franklin Café

Oysters, filet mignon, seafood mac and cheese and more contemporary classics, served up in a cozy and convivial atmosphere.

118 Main St., 978-283-7888, franklincapeann.com

Willow Rest

The Willow Rest combines a breakfast and lunch joint, bakery, gourmet grocer, and local artisan gift shop.

1 Holly St., 978-283-2417

Virgilio’s Bakery

Third-generation Italian bakery offering fresh-baked bread, sandwiches with meats cut to order, pastries, pizza, and imported Italian specialties.

29 Main St., 978-283-5295, virgiliosbakery.com

Sandpiper Bakery

Croissants that will transport you to Paris, sandwiches packed with unexpected flavor, and quite possibly the best chocolate chip cookie you’ll ever eat, all in a light and bright café setting.

65 Middle St., 978-879-4136, sandpiperbakery.com

Duckworth’s Bistrot

Impeccably prepared fine dining menu using the best of local seafood and produce, served up in a cozy, intimate restaurant. Leave room for the signature banana cake.

197 East Main St., 978-282-4426, duckworthsbistrot.com

Causeway Restaurant

A fried seafood spot popular with longtime Gloucester residents, especially noted for heaping plates of fried clams.

78 Essex Ave., 978-281-5256, thecausewayrestaurant.com

Savour Wine and Cheese

Every bottle of wine sold here is tasted and approved by the owner. A bank of wine vending machines lets you taste a range of options and there are plentiful bottles for $15 or less.

76 Prospect St., 978-282-1455, savourwineandcheese.com

Tonno

Anthony Caturano’s restaurant is a must-visit on a trip to Gloucester—the food is amazing!

2 Main St., 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com

Seaport Grille

Grab a seat on the patio, order a plate of award-winning fried clams and take in all that is great about Gloucester.

6 Rowe Sq., 978-282-9799, seaportgrillegloucester.com

Photo by Fawn Deviney

Live+Play

Beauport Hotel

Gloucester’s newest hotel, this high-end beachfront location offers luxurious rooms, fine dining, and a deck with sweeping water views where you can sip drinks and relax with friends.

55 Commercial St., 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com

Cape Ann Museum

Explore the art and history of Cape Ann, including locally inspired paintings by notable artists.

27 Pleasant St., 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org

Sargent House Museum

Originally the home of pioneering feminist Judith Sargent Murray, this museum offers a fascinating glimpse into gender, religion, and power in colonial-era America.

49 Middle St., 978-281-2432, sargenthouse.org

Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House

This early 20th-century stone mansion’s 40 rooms are all decorated to a different theme, each more extraordinary and dazzling than the last.

75 Eastern Point Blvd., 978–283–0800, historicnewengland.org

Maritime Gloucester

Tucked against Gloucester’s working waterfront, this maritime museum teaches visitors about the ecosystems and history of Gloucester harbor. A pocket aquarium lets kids view and touch sea creatures.

23 Harbor Loop, 978-281-0470, maritimegloucester.org

Tompson Street Reservation

Short but occasionally challenging hikes yield spectacular views at this often overlooked but very rewarding conservation area in West Gloucester.

125 Bray St., ecga.org

Shop+Renew

Toodeloos and Island Art

An independent toy and art supply store packed with a curated collection of books, stuffed animals, games, toys, paints, and drawing materials. The owner is always happy to help you track down just the right item.

142 Main St., 978-281-2011, toodeloos.com

Dogtown Books

Under new ownership since 2018, this used bookstore is a bibliophile’s paradise. Get lost in the shelves of vintage volumes covering everything from 17th-century fiction to modern cinema.

132 Main St., 978-281-5599, dogtownbooks.com