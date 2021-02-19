Andover continues to buzz despite recent setbacks like the pandemic. Discover some of our favorite places to eat and shop in Andover, plus some salons and fitness studios. For more, read up on how to spend a day in Andover.
---
Eat + Drink
La Fina
An upscale steakhouse menu with a contemporary twist served in a sleek and sophisticated environment. 27 Main St., 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com
La Rosa’s
Grab a hearty, flavorful sandwich at the café or take a seat in the full-service restaurant and explore the menu of creative cocktails, pasta dishes, and Italian favorites. 7 Barnard St., 978-475-1777, larosasofandover.com
Elm Sq. Oyster Co.
You might come for the raw bar, but you’ll linger to explore the playful cocktail list, the deep bench of charcuterie options, and the creative mains. Everything here is made from scratch. 2 Elm Sq., 978-470-2228, elmsquareoysterco.com
Smythe and Dove
Steakhouse flavors, an approachable vibe, and affordable prices all make one of the town’s newest restaurants a compelling place for dinner. 89 Main St., 978-470-0001, smythedove.com
Andiamo
Mouthwatering Italian food made with artisanal and local ingredients make this eatery a standout among the new restaurants in town. 159 River Rd., 978-655-6535, andiamo-restaurant.com
34 Park
Sal Lupoli brings an upscale modern new restaurant to Andover featuring steaks, pasta, and pizza. 34 Park St., 978-409-2445, 34park.com
Bueno Malo
Looking for award-winning Mexican? Head to Bueno Malo for off-the-chart tacos, burritos, and nachos. Their lemon pepper fries are amazing, too! 93 Main St. (In the courtyard), 978-409-2119, buenomalo.com
Yella Grille
Modern Mediterranean cuisine featuring bold, unexpected spices, locally sourced ingredients, and an intimate, inviting dining experience. Open for takeout only during the pandemic. 16 Post Office Ave., 978-749-0011, yellagrille.com
---
Shop + Renew
SoleAmour
Shoes may be central to the mission at SoleAmour, but there is much more this boutique, from trendy handbags and cozy winter accessories to timeless dresses. 4 Main St., 978-409-1541, soleamour.com
Native Sun
The latest outpost of the popular Newburyport boutique, the new Andover location features a curated selection of contemporary women’s apparel. 1 Main St., nativesunonline.com
Royal Jewelers
For more than 70 years, this shop has offered classic pieces, the latest designs, and custom work, all backed by a deep dedication to customer service. Their award-winning 58 Main St., 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com
MAK & Co.
Whether you are looking to furnish your living room or just find the perfect housewarming gift, MAK & Co. has the stylish choices. 18 Red Spring Rd., 978-475-5511 and 45 North Main St., 978-475-4970, makandcohome.com
Savoir Faire Home
The eclectic and unique collection of home décor and gift items with a global influence invites shoppers to linger and explore. 23 Barnard St., 978-409-6188, savoirfairehome.com
Les Fleurs
More than a floral shop, Les Fleurs is a destination for unique gifts and home items, from luxury soaps and hand creams to vintage stoneware and French linens. 27 Barnard St., 978-475-9669, lesfleurs.com
Shaban’s
Shaban’s sells fine men’s clothing—Hickey Freeman, Ballin, and G. Manzoni are just a few lines you will come across. They also have an onsite tailor. 9 Main. St., 978475-5996, shabansofandover.com
Cristina’s
Cristina’s offers dreamy bridal gowns and sophisticated cocktail attire. 1 Main St., 978-470-3956, cristinasbridal.com
Todd Rogers Eyewear
Todd Rogers Berberian opened his stylist eyeglass shop in Andover and hasn’t looked back. Berberian designs his own line of eyewear for those who want to look and see their best. 18 Park St. 978-749-7300, toddrogerseyewear.com
Salon Invi
An award-winning salon in the heart of town, the hairstylists are masters at their craft. 28 Chestnut St., 978-378-3333, saloninvi.com
Oxygen Mind + Body
Stellar instructors in the practice of Pilates, the studio offers virtual group classes to help you stay fit. 68 Park St., 978-475-1529, oxygenmb.com
Philip Ciampa Salon
Named one of the 50 top salons in New England, this salon has an award-winning team. 22 Park St., 978-475-7988, philipciampa.com
Chic Consignment
This upscale boutique offers top fashions at amazing prices. 44 Main St., 978-474-1755, chicconsignment.com