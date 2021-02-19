Andover continues to buzz despite recent setbacks like the pandemic. Discover some of our favorite places to eat and shop in Andover, plus some salons and fitness studios. For more, read up on how to spend a day in Andover.

---

Eat + Drink

La Fina

An upscale steakhouse menu with a contemporary twist served in a sleek and sophisticated environment. 27 Main St., 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com

La Rosa’s

Grab a hearty, flavorful sandwich at the café or take a seat in the full-service restaurant and explore the menu of creative cocktails, pasta dishes, and Italian favorites. 7 Barnard St., 978-475-1777, larosasofandover.com

Elm Sq. Oyster Co.

You might come for the raw bar, but you’ll linger to explore the playful cocktail list, the deep bench of charcuterie options, and the creative mains. Everything here is made from scratch. 2 Elm Sq., 978-470-2228, elmsquareoysterco.com

Smythe and Dove

Steakhouse flavors, an approachable vibe, and affordable prices all make one of the town’s newest restaurants a compelling place for dinner. 89 Main St., 978-470-0001, smythedove.com

Andiamo

Mouthwatering Italian food made with artisanal and local ingredients make this eatery a standout among the new restaurants in town. 159 River Rd., 978-655-6535, andiamo-restaurant.com

34 Park

Sal Lupoli brings an upscale modern new restaurant to Andover featuring steaks, pasta, and pizza. 34 Park St., 978-409-2445, 34park.com

Bueno Malo

Looking for award-winning Mexican? Head to Bueno Malo for off-the-chart tacos, burritos, and nachos. Their lemon pepper fries are amazing, too! 93 Main St. (In the courtyard), 978-409-2119, buenomalo.com

Yella Grille

Modern Mediterranean cuisine featuring bold, unexpected spices, locally sourced ingredients, and an intimate, inviting dining experience. Open for takeout only during the pandemic. 16 Post Office Ave., 978-749-0011, yellagrille.com

---

Shop + Renew

SoleAmour

Shoes may be central to the mission at SoleAmour, but there is much more this boutique, from trendy handbags and cozy winter accessories to timeless dresses. 4 Main St., 978-409-1541, soleamour.com

Native Sun

The latest outpost of the popular Newburyport boutique, the new Andover location features a curated selection of contemporary women’s apparel. 1 Main St., nativesunonline.com

MAK & Co. Photograph by Megan Holloway

Royal Jewelers

For more than 70 years, this shop has offered classic pieces, the latest designs, and custom work, all backed by a deep dedication to customer service. Their award-winning 58 Main St., 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com

MAK & Co.

Whether you are looking to furnish your living room or just find the perfect housewarming gift, MAK & Co. has the stylish choices. 18 Red Spring Rd., 978-475-5511 and 45 North Main St., 978-475-4970, makandcohome.com

Savoir Faire Home

The eclectic and unique collection of home décor and gift items with a global influence invites shoppers to linger and explore. 23 Barnard St., 978-409-6188, savoirfairehome.com

Les Fleurs

More than a floral shop, Les Fleurs is a destination for unique gifts and home items, from luxury soaps and hand creams to vintage stoneware and French linens. 27 Barnard St., 978-475-9669, lesfleurs.com

Shaban’s

Shaban’s sells fine men’s clothing—Hickey Freeman, Ballin, and G. Manzoni are just a few lines you will come across. They also have an onsite tailor. 9 Main. St., 978475-5996, shabansofandover.com

Cristina’s

Cristina’s offers dreamy bridal gowns and sophisticated cocktail attire. 1 Main St., 978-470-3956, cristinasbridal.com

Todd Rogers Eyewear

Todd Rogers Berberian opened his stylist eyeglass shop in Andover and hasn’t looked back. Berberian designs his own line of eyewear for those who want to look and see their best. 18 Park St. 978-749-7300, toddrogerseyewear.com

Salon Invi

An award-winning salon in the heart of town, the hairstylists are masters at their craft. 28 Chestnut St., 978-378-3333, saloninvi.com

Oxygen Mind + Body

Stellar instructors in the practice of Pilates, the studio offers virtual group classes to help you stay fit. 68 Park St., 978-475-1529, oxygenmb.com

Philip Ciampa Salon

Named one of the 50 top salons in New England, this salon has an award-winning team. 22 Park St., 978-475-7988, philipciampa.com

Chic Consignment

This upscale boutique offers top fashions at amazing prices. 44 Main St., 978-474-1755, chicconsignment.com