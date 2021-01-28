Spend some time to recharge and reconnect this Valentine’s weekend at one of our favorite New England hotels. Each of these romantic retreats has special COVID-19 friendly Valentine’s Day offerings, like a romantic room service dinner for two or outdoor activities like snowshoeing and fire pits. Take a moment to slow down and focus on your love (or yourself!) this season.

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street

Boston

The new Four Seasons skyscraper in Boston’s Back Bay is celebrating Valentine’s weekend with a Roses and Rosé high tea on Saturday and Sunday, including sparkling rosé, chocolate and pink desserts, and a complimentary liquor pairing. Their roving bar cart is concocting a special Valentine’s cocktail, while the culinary team has prepared a three-course in-room dining menu. Plus, the hotel will temporarily reopen its wellness floor for a selection of pampering spa treatments.

fourseasons.com/onedalton/

Mayflower Inn

Washington, Connecticut

The Connecticut country retreat offers ample space to relax and unwind, between its surrounding meadows and wetlands that you can hike through, and its luxurious spa, THE WELL. The spa has curated a two-day selection of services designed to deepen your relationships—experience custom energy work or a private reservation in their biophilic thermal pool. And you don’t just have to focus on your romantic relationship—bring along a friend or sibling, or deepen your self love this Valentine’s weekend with a reservation for one.

aubergeresorts.com/mayflower/

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Newport, Rhode Island

Beach lovers looking for an intimate getaway will be enchanted with “The Art of Romance” package (available through February 17) at this gorgeous estate overlooking the foamy shores of Easton’s Beach. Couples will receive one of the estate’s uniquely decorated rooms, breakfast for two in The Café, a custom made candle holder by Rhode Island glassblower artist Tracy Glover, an Anichini blanket, and, of course, house made chocolates.

thechanler.com

White Barn Inn

Kennebunkport, Maine

The cozy White Barn Inn located in scenic Maine offers not only a charming backdrop for your weekend away, but also a plethora of activities for whatever you’re in the mood for. Explore the grounds with a complimentary snowshoe hike with the general manger, then cozy up by the bonfire on Saturday afternoon and learn how to make maple taffy (plus, indulge in a maple-inspired cocktail menu). Head to tea on Sunday, or book a chocolate-making lesson with the pastry chef. And don’t forget a couples massage and a special Valentine’s dinner menu every evening.

aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn/

Boston Harbor Hotel

Boston

February 11 through February 18, Boston Harbor Hotel is offering two different Valentine’s packages for couples to celebrate the special day safely. Their Romance Getaway includes a bottle of champagne and chocolates upon arrival, a full in-room American breakfast the following morning, and overnight parking for one vehicle. The Valentine’s Private Celebration kicks it up a notch and also includes chocolate-covered strawberries, a three-course dinner and wine pairing served in-room, and a 4:00 p.m. late checkout on your departure day.

bhh.com

Wheatleigh

Lenox

This luxury hotel in the Berkshires, set in a mansion dating back to 1893, offers a peaceful and secluded Valentine’s weekend escape. With just 19 suites and guest rooms, it’s one of the smallest leading hotels in the world. A top-notch wine and culinary program, artfully designed guest rooms with large soaking tubs, and unforgettable service will make your weekend away one to remember.

wheatleigh.com

Ocean Edge Resort

Brewster

The Cape Cod resort has turned its oceanfront terrace into Frost Bar, a winter wonderland of decorated igloos for outdoor dining. Each igloo can seat up to six and includes cozy blankets, a heater, string lights, and specialty cocktail and dining menus. Their specially prepared Valentine’s weekend menu features flaming brie cheese saganaki and seared scallops. Make sure to book the resort’s Just the Two of Us package, including a bottle of wine upon arrival, daily breakfast, and late checkout.

oceanedge.com