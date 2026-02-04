There was a time when people simply drove past Amesbury without giving much thought to what the former mill town had to offer. That time is coming to an end, says Sheila Beach, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.

“Amesbury is often referred to as a hidden gem, but I am not so sure it is a hidden gem anymore,” she says. One of the two northernmost communities in Massachusetts (neighboring Salisbury is the other), Amesbury used its location on the Merrimack River to build a thriving industrial trade in the 19th and early 20th centuries, producing textiles, carriages, and hats. Like many mill towns, it hit harder times in the mid-1900s, but what remained was its scrappy perseverance.

“That spirit of entrepreneurship has just continued throughout the generations,” Beach says. “Every generation has just reimagined what you can create here.” In recent years, that character has powered a transformation, turning Amesbury into an exceptionally charming destination full of eateries, coffee shops, cultural activities, boutiques, and independent retailers. The downtown, with its classic red brick buildings and wide sidewalks, is also thoroughly walkable.

“Folks who are visiting don’t have to make a plan or make an agenda—it’s a very explorable town,” says Stevie Bareford, cofounder of BareWolf Brewing. “You can just kind of park and pick your own adventure.”

Anchoring downtown is Market Square Bakehouse, a bakery and coffee shop dedicated to quality and community. Beans come from both a local roaster and an acclaimed national purveyor, and most baked goods are made from scratch. Seasonal specials rotate in—a spiced shortbread latte arrives this month—but the team avoids fleeting social media trends.

“We try not to jump on trends,” says owner Kate Dewez. “We don’t want to be just a moment. We want to be a pillar in the community that’s here forever.” From there, visitors can explore one of the town’s five women’s boutiques, each with its own sensibility, or browse Lee & Co.’s curated mix of vintage and modern home décor.

When it’s time to refuel, Amesbury offers plenty of choices. Phat Cats Bistro is a local favorite for fresh, creative dinners; Crave serves elevated comfort food in a warm, welcoming space; and the newly opened Juice House—owned by the team behind the bakehouse—offers smoothies, acai bowls, and other wholesome bites.

Beer lovers will find plenty to enjoy at the city’s three craft breweries: Mill 77 Brewing, Brewery Silvaticus, and BareWolf Brewing. BareWolf, in particular, leans into community, hosting drag shows, collecting donations for the local food pantry, flying Pride flags, and even housing a satellite Amesbury Public Library book shop.

“We’re able to put our community on a pedestal in our space,” Bareford says. Beyond food and shopping, Amesbury weaves nature and history into everyday life. The paved Riverwalk trail follows the Powow River for more than a mile, passing former mill buildings. Lake Gardner offers swimming and paddling in warm weather and wooded trails year-round. Follow the paths from the lake up to Powow Hill for stunning views.

History buffs and boating enthusiasts will want to visit Lowell’s Boat Shop, the oldest continuously operating boat shop in the country, crafting handmade wooden dories since 1793. But no matter what you choose to do, Beach says what matters most is simply visiting: “If you haven’t been here, you’re missing out.”

TASTE

Market Square Bakehouse

Enjoy scratch-made baked treats and craft-roasted coffee from the heart of downtown Amesbury. marketsquarebakehouse.com

BareWolf Brewing

Sample craft beers, enjoy some BBQ from the in-house food vendor, and browse works by local artists adorning the taproom. barewolfbrewing.com

Brewery Silvaticus

Sip beers inspired by Belgian and German brews, wine, or craft cocktails in the family-friendly taproom. silvaticusbeers.com

Crave Bistro

The seasonally inspired menu evolves through the year, but the flavors, local ingredients, and service remain consistent. cravefoodandwine.com

Phat Cats Bistro

Farm-fresh ingredients, creative cocktails, and homemade desserts are a recipe for consistently delicious meals. phatcatsbistro.com

Juice House

Smoothies, acai bowls, and coldpressed juices make a delicious and nutrient-packed snack at this new spot. thejuicehouseamesbury.com

EXPERIENCE

Cider Hill Farm

Once winter subsides, Cider Hill Farm is a destination for pick-your-own fruit and flowers, baked goods, live music, and community fun. ciderhill.com

Lake Gardner and Powow Hill

Walk the conservation trails, swim or paddle in the lake (weather permitting), and climb Powow Hill for breathtaking views. amesburyma.gov

DISCOVER

Lee & Co.

Shop this eclectic collection for truly unique vintage and modern finds for your home. leeandco.net

Lowell’s Boat Shop

The oldest continuously operating boat shop in the country, still making, and teaching how to make, traditional wooden dories. lowellsboatshop.org

Farm and Sea

Candles, home fragrances, and bath and body products that immerse you in creative, evocative scents. farmandsea.com

Amesbury Riverwalk Trail

Wander for more than a mile through town, taking in its natural beauty and history. amesburytrails.net

Caravan Boutique

A destination for colorful, eclectic, personality-filled apparel and accessories that complete the outfit. ishopcaravan.com