Safety is the new luxury when it comes to travel. And with many of us having to cancel far-and-away plans this season in light of travel restrictions during the pandemic, a getaway close to home can be just the restorative ticket we need.

One particular Five-Star hotel in Boston has taken cleanliness and guest safety to a whole new level. The waterfront Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf—complete with a full-service 34-slip marina—has partnered with Bureau Veritas, the world’s leader in testing, inspection, and certification to earn its SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence Label, which demonstrates that the hotel is in compliance with the recommended guidelines and protocols.

And with Bureau Veritas’s help, the hotel has thought of every touch point right down to water service at the restaurant to the wine opener in your room to staff PPE and social distancing.

Since June, the hotel has been welcoming back quests safely—the health of guests, staff, and their families is of the utmost importance. “Collaborating with Bureau Veritas, we have leveraged the SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence Label and established our Enhanced Health and Safety Guidelines that ensure we consistently meet the most stringent hygiene and safety standards across our property.” Stephen Johnston, managing director and general manager of Boston Harbor Hotel, says.

This iconic waterfront hotel with its grand archway and domed rotunda along the Rose Kennedy Greenway has been in the business of luxury for more than 30 years, putting guests every want and need front and center. The hotel is known for its high standards of personalized luxury, offering an array of thoughtful amenities to guests. Concierge and around-the-clock staff will arrange every detail of your visit. “Minutes matter for our guests—luxury is time,” says Johnston. And the new COVID-19 protocol offers guests peace of mind when they are staying at the hotel.

Along with its 232 well-appointed guest rooms detailed with luxury linens, handsome furnishings, nautical accents, marble baths, and soaking tubs, many rooms offer breathtaking panoramic views of Boston Harbor and the Boston skyline. The 60-foot indoor pool and a full-service gym are available to guests on an appointment basis. By partnering with Bureau Veritas, Boston Harbor Hotel can ensure it remains compliant, and that safety protocols have been audited by a trusted third party, while continually managing future risk.

Sherry Orel, president of Certification, Audit, and Assurance Division of Bureau Veritas North America, explains that Bureau Veritas takes a holistic approach to ensuring guests safety. Taking into consideration guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, along with state and city mandates, the Bureau Veritas has created a stringent checklist for safety measures. “Safety is the new luxury for travelers and our partnership with the Boston Harbor Hotel marks an important milestone in the restart of the hospitality industry across the United States. Boston Harbor Hotel leveraged our partnership with Preferred Hotels to deploy the Restart Your Business with BV program and has met the organization’s hygiene and safety standards.

The hotel is in walking distance to the best outdoor Italian dining in the North End, The recently opened Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston Common, and a host of other favorite spots in the city. So get away this September to the Boston Harbor Hotel, knowing they are taking every precaution to keep you safe and sound.

