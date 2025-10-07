Fall is here, and there’s no better time to cozy up at home with family, friends and great food. When I’m hosting, I love leaning on local purveyors to lighten the load and bring something special to the spread. We’re lucky to have so many talented artisans right here on the North Shore who help make entertaining effortless!

Here are a few of my picks for creating a beautiful night in…

Eat Drink Explore Provisions

It’s not a party without cheese! So, let’s start at EDEX Provisions. This charming, family-owned business is New England’s first Black-owned cheese shop. Husband and wife duo, Daybar and Phil Bugler built their business with one mission, “Cheese for All.” This quaint space right on Main Street is warm and welcoming from the moment you walk in the door.

Call ahead for gorgeous grazing platters or pop in to build your own charcuterie box perfectly curated to your liking. They also offer a thoughtful selection of non-alcoholic wines and spirits to round out your gathering along with workshops, a monthly cheese club, and more.

50 Main Street, Peabody, edexprovisions.com

Bonny Breads

Tucked along bustling Cabot Street in Beverly sits Bonny Breads. As charming as it is delicious, bread takes center stage with simple recipes that have been tried and true for generations.

While bread is their “bread and butter” they also bake up delectable pastries and offer light lunch items like veggie quiche and ham and brie on focaccia. Grab a crusty baguette to pair with your charcuterie and a loaf of their signature amber sourdough- which might just steal the show at your dinner party.

188 Cabot Street, Beverly, bonnybreads.com

Lucille Wine Shop & Tasting Room

Time for a toast! Located in Downtown Lynn, stop into Lucille Wine Shop where the knowledgeable staff will gladly help you choose the perfect pairing for any gathering. Curated by sommelier, Sarah Marshall, their impressive selection highlights wines from all over the globe.

This cool space is also the perfect backdrop for their fabulous tastings and events. We celebrated a birthday here and it was perfection from start to finish! We connected with other wine lovers, learned a lot, and left full and happy. Lucille is all about celebration.

776 Washington Street, Lynn, lucillewineshop.com

Caramel French Patisserie

Last but certainly not least, a sweet treat! Caramel French Patisserie in the heart of Salem brings a taste of Paris right here to the North Shore.

Trained in France, Chef Vallier, serves up delicate macarons, exquisite desserts, and cakes that are a feast for the senses. The rainbow display of their iconic macaroons is picture-perfect (for the Instagram feed!) and taste as good as they look. Just add coffee or champagne and voila…dessert is served!

281 Essex Street, Salem, caramel-patisserie.com