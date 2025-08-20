At Bus.com, we know it can feel overwhelming trying to book a charter bus in Boston. It can even feel tempting to just stay home rather than leaving that 10th voicemail in search of a quote you’ll never get. We have worked extensively with charter bus providers across North America for over a decade and are excited to share that knowledge as part of our commitment to simplifying the group transportation process.

To make this list, each company must offer 24/7 customer service, transparent pricing, free quotes, and top safety features, in addition to an excellent reputation and rave reviews. Continue reading to learn more about some of our favorite charter bus providers in Boston!

SPONSORED CONTENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BUS.COM

GOGO Charters, Boston

Providing custom group transportation in Boston since 2012, GOGO Charters Boston can get you anywhere you want to “GOGO,” whether that’s a local trip to Watertown, day trip to New York City, or long-distance bus rental to Los Angeles. This company knows Beantown inside and out, and provides timely, flexible charter bus rentals with drivers who know how to navigate crowded areas like Myrtle Street and Fenway–Kenmore. We also love GOGO Charters Boston for their detailed pages breaking down different group types they’ve helped, including travel agencies, companies, and school groups, as well as their blog with travel ideas for groups visiting Boston, showcasing their intimate knowledge of the city.

Contact: (617) 206-3898

Photograph Courtesy of GOGO

Boston Charter Bus Company, Boston

Boston Charter Bus Company will take care of the transportation logistics so you can focus on the event. Offering motorcoaches big and small, Boston Charter Bus Company can connect you with anything from a compact sprinter van and driver for transfers at Boston Logan International Airport all the way to a 56-passenger charter bus for sports team transportation to tournaments in Worcester. Rather than leaving your group to fend for themselves on the T, Boston Charter Bus Company can set up a speedy and efficient shuttle service that is tailored to your group–no “one-size-fits-all” routes here!

Contact: 617-314-7577

Photograph Courtesy of Boston CBC

National Charter Bus, Boston

National Charter Bus Boston provides professional minibus and charter bus rentals that groups traveling in the New England area can rely on. They’ve been in the charter bus rental game for years, with an exemplary safety record and more than a million miles logged to prove it. National Charter Bus Boston specializes in large group and long-distance transportation, like school field trips, bus rentals for conventions, and military transportation services. Your charter bus can come with features like an onboard restroom, WiFi, and TVs with a DVD player to help keep everyone entertained, and comfortable on the road.

If you have travelers living with disabilities, National Charter Bus Boston can connect you with an ADA-compliant Boston bus rental at no extra cost, just be sure to let them know what features your passengers need when you call.

Contact: 617-275-8102

Photograph Courtesy of National

Danvers Charters, Danvers

At Danvers Charters, you’ll get more than just a ride to your destination: you’ll get a hassle-free transportation solution that’s tailored to your group’s itinerary and schedule. Whether it’s an intimate wedding at Boston Harbor Hotel or a large company event in Providence, this team can connect you to the ideal shuttle, charter bus, or motorcoach for the job. When you call Danvers Charters, you’ll be instantly connected with a real person, not a robot, who will listen to each detail of your trip and provide a customized quote that fits your needs (and budget!) in just minutes.

Contact: (857) 356-4599

Boston Charter Bus Rentals, Boston

Whether you’re planning a one-time event or need recurring transportation, Boston Charter Bus Rentals will ensure your experience is smooth from start to finish. Your bus rental in Boston will run on a schedule that works for you, helping ensure that time-sensitive trips like corporate shuttles, construction site transportation, and airport transfers don’t suffer from unnecessary stops or delays. Need to make last-minute changes? Not a problem! The Boston Charter Bus Rentals reservation team is on-call 24/7 to provide full-service support before, during, and after your ride. They can even add extra stops while traveling, so you can enjoy an impromptu stop at Felipe’s Taqueria with coworkers after long days networking at MCEC events.

Contact: (857) 675-3373

Photograph Courtesy of Metrowest Bus

Metrowest Bus Rentals, Boston

Metrowest Bus Rentals provides the ultimate ride aboard a premium charter bus in Boston. From start to finish, your group will enjoy luxury amenities like leather seating and wood flooring, panoramic windows, fast WiFi, flat-screen HD TVs, and more. If you’re planning events with alcohol like a bachelorette trip or wine tour, Metrowest Bus Rentals can connect you with a vehicle that allows alcohol consumption on board, so you can keep the celebration going all night long while a professional charter bus driver whisks you between stops. From wedding guest shuttles to Beachmont to church events in Newton, every passenger will feel like a VIP when you reserve a bus rental in Boston with Metrowest Bus Rentals.

Contact: (857) 766-0432