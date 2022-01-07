Address: 9 & 11 Coolidge Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea

Price: $8,950,000

Area: 5,940 square feet

Acres: 15.16

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 half

Listed by: Lanse Robb, Ruth Kennedy Sudduth, and Sophie Soman, LandVest Boston/ Christie’s international Real Estate

A rare listing, this oceanfront estate in Manchester-by-the-Sea was once owned by the Coolidge family, descendants of founding father Thomas Jefferson. Five years ago, the family donated the property to preservation nonprofit Historic New England, which has now placed the home on the market, making it available for the public for the first time.

The brick manor house was designed to evoke to 18th-Century Georgian style of architecture. Inside, the home boasts timeless style, high ceilings, and large windows that admit plenty of sunlight. Hardwood floors, wainscoting, built-in window seats, and raised panel details give the home a classic character. Fireplaces with carved mantles appoint all four bedrooms as well as the library, living spaces, and dining room.

Outside, the 15-acre estate stretches to the waters of scenic Kettle Cove, where low tide exposes a sandy beach with views of the Boston skyline. A rolling, manicured lawn surrounds the house, dotted with towering trees and ornamental gardens. Footbridges cross the stone-lined brook that flows from the large pond to the ocean.

The sales is to be made with restrictions that will preserve the historic character of the property yet ensure it remains a comfortable destination for residents for years to come.

