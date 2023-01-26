When curling up under a blanket and catching up on your favorite shows starts to get old, this North Shore shopping and lifestyle center has everything you need to revitalize your winter.

When the excitement of the holidays subsides, New England becomes a slower, quieter place. And while there is a definite appeal to gazing on snow-blanketed trees and sipping hot chocolate by the fireplace, sometimes we all need a little something more from our winter.

That’s where MarketStreet Lynnfield comes in, offering up the antidote to the midwinter doldrums. Its outdoor spaces and open-air set-up give you room to explore and stretch out, the many dining options are a great way to shake up your routine, and the vibrant mix of national brands and small, locally owned businesses offers up plenty of choices for adding an extra spark to your season with some new throw pillows, a new book, or a new beauty look. It’s an easy place to spend a whole day and reinvigorate your winter.

Eat and drink

Start your day at MarketStreet by meeting a friend to fuel up for the day. Panera serves up coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and sweet treats, while nearby, Starbucks will make the caffeinated confection of your dreams. Or try Squeeze Juice Co. for a freshly blended smoothie bowl topped with fruit and granola, or a loaded avocado toast.

Chicken & The Pig

For lunch or dinner or just a midday snack, MarketStreet offers everything from burgers and poke bowls to seared tuna and sizzling steaks. One of the newest options is Chicken & The Pig, the first brick-and-mortar location of the popular North Shore food truck, which serves chicken sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs, and thick, indulgent milkshakes. For a more sit-down dining experience, try La Gallina, another new, locally owned eatery. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes favorite flavors from Spain, Italy, and beyond – Moroccan tomato soup, chicken souvlaki with tzatziki – in an elegantly rustic atmosphere.

Fashion a fabulous look

When you’re ready to shop, take advantage of the variety of stores MarketStreet has collected. Pop into well-known favorites like J. Crew, Athleta, or Madewell (and plenty more), or flip through the racks at a locally owned shop like Sanctum Style or Style Snoop. If there’s a little one in your life, try Hip Baby Gear for the most adorable PJs, play clothes, and special occasion outfits – there are even some mom-and-child matching pieces available.

“We work to strike a carefully curate balance between some national favorites, and locally-owned small businesses that offer one-of-a-kind items,” says Woods.

AllModern

Celebrate home sweet home

First and foremost should be a stop at AllModern, the first bricks-and-mortar location of the popular online home décor and furniture shop. Then browse the newly opened Barnes & Noble location to stock up on some reading material (to enjoy with your feet propped up on that new ottoman you just spied?) and visit The Paper Store for accessories from elegant jewelry to cozy slippers. You’ll probably want to visit Yankee Candle for a scented candle that hints at the coming spring – Lilac Blossoms or Pink Cherry and Vanilla, perhaps? And don’t forget a stop at the Polkadog Bakery to score some treats for your four-legged friends and family.

Relax and restore

Test out your skills on the ice by gliding around The Rink, then warm up and slow down by a cast iron chimenea gas fire pit. Check out the MarketStreet calendar for special events like a superhero skate.

If indoor relaxation is more your speed, make some time for a visit to Mane & Mani for a fresh nail color or a blowout and scalp massage, or MiniLuxe for a brow-shaping or a recharging pedicure. Men can pop over to Roosters Men’s Grooming Center for a beard trim or an invigorating hot towel facial.

La Gallina

If you want to complete your winding down with a cocktail in hand, try the passion fruit martini with prosecco at La Gallina, or explore some other options. Alchemy’s creative drink list, for example, includes the Sweater Weather, a concoction of caramel vodka, apple cider, lime, and ginger beer. Or visit Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, where the extensive wine and beer lists include options custom-made for the restaurant.

There are so many choices that you certainly won’t be able to take it all in in just one day. But don’t worry – you’re welcome back anytime.