A morning arrives at the tail end of winter when the imminence of spring is confirmed with the sighting of the first intrepid crocuses. Their appearance is inevitable as the days grow longer. Come afternoon, I’ll chase a slow-setting sun on my way to the Merrimack Valley. It’s a drive I have taken countless times, but it has recently become a journey of discovery into a city whose beauty I had overlooked, especially along the river.

Lawrence has been in the throes of renovation, and one not meant to simply modernize, but rather revise, preserve, and bring together community. For me, the heart of the city is anchored in the decadent sweep of the mighty Merrimack River, alongside which the recent Riverwalk Innovation District has been brought to life. The vision behind this mixed-use community is “to create lasting partnerships and opportunities that result in sustainable business ventures, enriching work environments, job creation, and thriving residential communities.”

At 282 Merrimack Street, one such business destined for success is the latest outpost of Beacon Hill Wine, Spirits & Gourmet. Its proprietors, the husband and wife team of Gene and Rebeccae Beraldi, opened their first shop on Beacon Street in Boston 23 years ago. A second location followed, tucked into a cozy storefront on Main Street in Melrose. When an opportunity arose to expand and centralize their business closer to home, they sold their original location in Boston, and in February of this year opened their gorgeous new retail space, behind the Riverwalk Lofts East. A wall of windows sets the tone at the entry of the ample and inviting space, chock-full of specialty goods: chocolates, olive oils, linens, fabulous glassware, cheeses, and charcuterie (sourced locally), as well a hearty selection of beer and liquor. Of course, the crown jewel for this enophile is shelf upon shelf of thoughtfully curated wines from around the globe.

Rebecca has a classic palate, and leans toward the Old World—the regions of Burgundy, Piedmont and Tuscany come to mind—and she has a lovely collection. She is quick, however, with an enthusiastic acknowledgement of the importance of offering selections that beckon to every budget and profile. There is an art to outfitting a shop well, and especially when it comes to wine. The quest to be unique and accessible to all is a fine line to walk, and it takes a thoughtful retailer to have both diversity of product, and a knowledgeable and passionate team, ready to engage and create an environment that encourages conversation and exploration. This team is well equipped and poised for success.

Also, to set the bar for ease when it comes to choosing wines, there is a smart pricing system, with the shelves tiered to three different price points. The first row holds wines $16.99 and below; the second-row wines list from $16.99 to $29.99; and the third row offers a wide range, from $29.99 to $129.99. Also to note, if an older vintage, or harder to find gift of decadence is sought, these are available too, albeit tucked away like treasures, ready to be unveiled.

Rebecca and Gene are owner-operators and their hands-on approach is the foundation of their family-run business. Rebecca notes, “Gene’s brother Dominic is an integral part of our team, and we have always considered the additional staff to be an extension of ourselves, our extended family. We have taken this approach as well with our customers, right from the beginning when we launched our business over two decades ago, and we intend to carry on that tradition here in Lawrence. Relationships are important, and we are dedicated to embracing the community, and to creating a unique shopping experience that is personal, and fun.”

Walking through the shop, Rebecca notes, with a warm and friendly smile, “We are eager to discover what our customers are looking for. We are also looking forward to hosting charcuterie classes, wine and painting nights, and private wine and spirits tastings, in addition to regular public tasting events. This is a beautiful, light-filled, loft-like space, and we couldn’t be more excited to be here!”

282 Merrimack St., Lawrence, 978-688-1509; 538 Main St., 781-665-3332; beaconhillwine.com