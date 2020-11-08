Amid the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one local business in Andover has flourished. SoleAmour, a women’s clothing store selling shoes, accessories, and unique finds, has moved to a new space on Andover’s Main Street, tripling their storefront in size.

“The new space will better showcase all our offerings,” says SoleAmour owner Stephanie Sipley. What used to be just a shoe and accessories boutique now sells all sorts of unique women’s clothing, like chic jackets and standout dresses. “You can walk in and walk out with a whole outfit,” says Sipley.

When the pandemic struck in March and nonessential businesses were ordered closed, Sipley quickly took to social media to sell her products that way. Selling goods through socials like Instagram allowed her to maintain those personal connections with her clientele and even develop a wider customer base—sometimes she was shipping products cross-country.

SoleAmour’s new location

SoleAmour started out at a location on Post Office Ave. in Andover, then moved to Main Street. Their newest location is still on Main Street, right next door, and Sipley says this will likely be their “final resting place.”

SoleAmour opened a second location in Winchester in 2016 which also sells everything for head-to-toe dressing, like beautiful sweaters, high-quality jeans, and boutique brand shoes. Sipley’s retail experience began when she was in high school, working at a department store in her hometown of Concord, New Hampshire. That passion took her to New York City and Chicago to work for brands like J. Crew and Oilily, where she worked in visual merchandising, a job that put her in charge of store design. That experience is evident at SoleAmour, which invites a shopping experience that’s both chic and easygoing.

“My customers, basically, have kept me alive throughout this whole thing,” says Sipley. “That’s the reason I expanded—because my business took off.” She and two of her employees worked hard every day throughout the pandemic “in their own little bubble,” selling through social media and helping their customers find thoughtful, meaningful gifts to brighten the turbulent times.

Get started on this year’s holiday shopping with SoleAmour’s unique and personal finds, like artisan-made ceramic items and handmade jewlery. Check out their website to browse some of their offerings, or, better yet, pop into the store in Andover or Winchester to get personalized assistance from their experienced associates—you won’t find a personal touch like that at many places.