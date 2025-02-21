Dine Out Boston® returns for its 25th winter edition from February 23 to March 15, 2025, marking the first time that Greater Boston’s signature culinary program will run for three full weeks. Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, this culinary celebration gives diners the opportunity to savor delicious deals at 200 participating restaurants and restaurateurs the chance to bring in new patrons to their establishments.

This year, multiple Dine Out Boston participants are James Beard Award Semifinalists, including MIDA’s Douglass Williams and Select Oyster Bar’s Michael Serpa. Boston was also just named the #6 Best of the Best Food Destination in the United States by Tripadvisor. Only one percent of destinations make this list, and it is Tripadvisor’s highest honor, so there is no better time than now to try the best restaurants — both for locals in their own backyards or for visitors coming from across the country and across the world.

“The temperature outside is a bit cooler, but Boston’s culinary scene is hotter than ever. Winter is the perfect time to enjoy Dine Out Boston, featuring specially priced menus across greater Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston, in a statement. “Our growing list of restaurants offers something for everyone. From Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi. Pair your Dine Out meal with a Broadway show, museum visit and a game at the Garden. Better yet, book an overnight stay! Our city has the best culinary talent, plenty of fireplaces and heated igloos, and a creative culinary flair across our 23 neighborhoods.”

Meet Boston invites all diners to experience Boston’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene in new ways. Explore more about Boston’s culinary scene at meetboston.com/culinary, a microsite dedicated to telling Boston’s culinary story through events, imagery, foodie stories, and the unique perspectives provided by some of greater Boston’s best chefs and restaurateurs.

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $22, $27, $32, or $36 and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55. Restaurants can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected price. A full list of participating restaurants is here and is consistently updated, ranging from the award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge to the gourmet gems in the suburbs north, west, and south of the city.

Fourteen restaurants north of Boston are participating in this month’s Dine Out Boston, including:

Bistro 5 in Medford

Black & blue Steak & Crab in Burlington

The Capital Grille in Burlington

Chopps Italian Steakhouse in Burlington

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Lynnfield

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Burlington

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Burlington

La Fina in Andover

LaRosa’s in Andover

Legal Sea Foods in Burlington

Row 34 in Burlington

Sala Restobar in Beverly

Smith & Wollensky in Burlington

Sogno in Woburn

Visit dineoutboston.com to browse menus and make reservations. Extend the Dine Out Boston experience and sleep in with an overnight getaway package at a selection of participating hotels. This winter, Meet Boston is also offering Pick Your Perk, which includes admission for two to one of Boston’s top attractions and a $50 e-gift card to Legal Sea Foods when visitors book a two-night stay at select Boston and Cambridge hotels. More details here.

Dine Out Boston includes a charitable auction component and this year’s beneficiaries are the Charles River Clean Up Boat and Old North Illuminated. Diners are encouraged to participate in the Dine Out Boston auction in which they can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates at DOBauction.com.