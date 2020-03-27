Tuscan Brands is making a company-wide effort to help in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis and its ravaging effects on the restaurant industry. Owner Joe Faro of Tuscan Brands, which includes restaurants and Italian markets located throughout the region, including its newest in Boston’s Seaport District and its flagship Tuscan Kitchen and Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire, is focused 100 percent on how to help his employees and the North Shore community.

Faro will be donating a percentage of all Tuscan Kitchen gift card proceeds to staff members who typically rely on tips or who have had their hours cut. He is offering free grocery and prepared food delivery from both Tuscan Market locations. Takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup are available at all four Tuscan Kitchen restaurants. He has created three new family-friendly take-home meal kits (pizza, M&M Cookie, Sugar Cookie), which are available at both Tuscan Market locations.

Through these initiatives, Faro has created additional jobs for staffers who would be otherwise be furloughed during this time. To order a pizza kit or take out, visit Tuscan Brands.