When a Lynnfield couple with two young children set out to build their new home, they envisioned spaces that would create lasting memories while evolving alongside their family. Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac within biking distance of the town center, the traditional home—with its welcoming farmhouse porch—offers the perfect backdrop for family life. Their 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son can easily ride to meet friends, reinforcing the home’s connection to the neighborhood.

To bring that vision to life, they enlisted interior designers Laura Healey, Emily Field, and Nancy Rich, co-owners of Main Street Home. Their goal was to create interiors that feel light-filled, calm, and comfortable while remaining highly functional for everyday family living.

A Soft Coastal Palette Sets the Tone

Rather than starting with a blank slate, the designers thoughtfully incorporated furnishings from the family’s previous home, blending familiar pieces into a fresh, sophisticated design.

A palette of soft greens and smoky blues layered against crisp white walls introduces subtle coastal influences, while tactile fabrics and understated patterns create warmth throughout. Architectural details—including the dining room’s paneled walls and coved ceiling—are allowed to take center stage, framed by restrained color and elegant furnishings.

The open-concept dining room, kitchen, and great room engage in an effortless visual dialogue. Flowing floral draperies in the great room echo those in the dining room, while petite floral upholstery on the swivel chairs complements the blue-and-white dining chairs carried over from the family’s former home.

“Each room is independent yet cohesive,” says Field.

Hidden behind cabinetry, the butler’s pantry functions as a stylish café-inspired workspace complete with a coffee station, wine refrigerator, and open shelving. Durable finishes and built-in storage ensure the mudroom works hard for a busy family while maintaining the home’s polished aesthetic.

Thoughtful Design Meets Everyday Function

Hidden behind custom cabinetry, the butler’s pantry functions as a charming Parisian café-inspired retreat, complete with a coffee station, wine refrigerator, and open shelving.

Durable finishes and abundant built-in storage make the adjacent mudroom equally hardworking, ensuring it can withstand the demands of busy family life without sacrificing style.

Even in the home’s larger spaces, comfort remains a priority. At more than 5,000 square feet, the great room is divided into two intimate seating areas—one centered around the fireplace and television for family movie nights, the other arranged around a circular rug for conversation, cocktails, and board games.

Wrapped in soft blush tones and textured wallcoverings, the third-floor office balances femininity and sophistication in equal measure. A serene palette, layered textures, and subtle coastal influences transform the primary suite into a calming retreat at the end of the day.

Personalized Spaces for Every Family Member

The children’s bedrooms celebrate their individual personalities while maintaining the home’s cohesive aesthetic.

An avid golfer who plays at Salem Country Club, the family’s son inspired a golf-themed suite featuring Masters-green cabinetry and whimsical golf-cart wallpaper in the bathroom. His bedroom is grounded by neutral plaid wallpaper and a soft gray bed from the family’s previous home, set atop green carpeting that recalls the fairways he loves.

His sister’s bedroom reflects what Healey describes as her “sweet and spunky” personality. A plush blush upholstered headboard pairs with delicate pink-and-green floral wallpaper, while a hanging swing chair adds a playful touch. Her adjoining bath embraces whimsy with wallpaper featuring tiny tigers at play.

Between the siblings’ bedrooms, a shared reading nook celebrates both personalities. Dramatic green draperies contrast with soft pink cushions, while matching built-in bookcases provide each child with a dedicated personal library.

Elsewhere, soft blush tones and textured wallcoverings lend the third-floor office an elegant femininity.

Playful yet refined, the custom vanity provides a dedicated space for getting ready while reflecting the room’s youthful personality. Crystal lighting, marble-inspired surfaces, and warm metallic accents lend a touch of glamour to the otherwise tranquil primary bath.

Layers of Texture Create Timeless Style

Natural woven materials provide continuity throughout the home. Rattan counter stools warm the kitchen island, raffia floral wall décor brightens the daughter’s bedroom, and grasscloth-wrapped nightstands bring quiet richness to the primary suite.

The homeowners also requested a sitting room designed specifically for entertaining friends. There, a deep green velvet sofa and sculptural branch-inspired pendant light established the room’s character, while tree-branch-patterned wallpaper reappears on accent pillows atop blue-and-white swivel chairs.

The primary suite embraces a soothing palette, layered textures, and subtle coastal references to create a peaceful retreat. In the adjoining bath, crystal lighting, marble-inspired surfaces, and warm metallic finishes introduce a touch of glamour without disrupting the home’s overall sense of tranquility. A crystal chandelier and sparkling vanity sconces accented with glass bobèches offer a subtle nod to old Hollywood elegance.

A Home Designed to Grow with the Family

Throughout the home, Main Street Home balanced timeless design with practical living, creating interiors that are both elegant and approachable. Ultimately, the project reflects not only the homeowners’ vision but also the collaborative spirit of the three designers.

“It represents our three personalities,” says Rich. “It proved to us that we can all have a say.” The result is a home that gracefully balances sophistication and livability—one designed not only for today but for every chapter of family life still to come.

mainstreethomene.com