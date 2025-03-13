Spring is so close you can practically taste it. And while spring here on the North Shore means flowers starting to bloom, birds beginning to sing, and the frigid weather starting to let up (usually), it also means allergies — from pollen and other common allergens that are likely floating around your home.

Sponsored Content with C&S Air Duct Cleaning

According to the American Lung Association, we spend up to 90% of our time indoors, meaning indoor air quality is of the utmost importance. So before you turn your central air on for the summer, spring is the time to get your HVAC ducts cleaned.

Find out how C&S Air Duct Cleaning can help you and your family BREATHE BETTER this spring with a free estimate.

How do you know when it’s time to get your HVAC ducts cleaned?

Mitch Cohen, the owner and operator of C&S Air Duct Cleaning based in Merrimac, with a second location in Newmarket, NH, notes that there’s actually no right or wrong time of year to get your HVAC ducts cleaned.

“I had the pleasure of working with C&S Air Duct Cleaning recently on one of our projects and I couldn’t be happier with the experience. Mitch and his team met and exceeded all our expectations with schedule and professionalism. Looking forward to working with them again as we close out projects and turn them over to our discerning clients.”



– Jonathan Sawyer

Vice President of CM Ragusa Builders in Seabrook, NH

While the company works all year, spring is one of their busy seasons, as folks do spring cleaning and prep to turn on their A/C once it gets hot. That’s why you should think about getting those ducts cleaned now — not the week before it’s about to hit 80 degrees.

Cohen says there are a few signs you should pay special attention to when determining whether or not it’s time to have your air ducts cleaned.

“When you notice buildup around the vents, excess amounts of dust on the furniture, or if you’re experiencing breathing issues or indoor allergies,” that’s when you know it’s time to have your ducts cleaned out, he explains. As a rule of thumb, it’s recommended to have it done once every three to five years.

Before and after photos, courtesy of C&S

Why you should trust a local company to do your HVAC duct cleaning

C&S does both residential and commercial business throughout the North Shore and beyond, and Cohen says he’s seen an uptick in concern about indoor air quality since the pandemic.

“Mitch and his staff at C&S Air Duct Cleaning have been our go-to duct cleaning company for going on 4 years. We take referring contractors to our clients very seriously as it is always a reflection on us. Mitch and his crew have served all our clients well and we have never received anything but positive feedback from those individuals. He has worked in our own homes and we have full trust in his ability to perform the work needed for a healthy home.”

– Jon Kearney

President of Kearney HVAC, Inc in Salisbury

Cohen grew up in Newburyport and worked as a builder out of the Newburyport area for many years before starting C&S. These days, he lives in Newmarket, NH with his wife, Liz, and their two kids, Leiland and Olivia.

C&S Air Duct Cleaning services homes and businesses throughout Essex County, Middlesex County, southern New Hampshire, and even southern Maine. While the majority of their business is residential, they’ve been racking up some impressive commercial clients, too.

They’ve recently serviced such high-profile clients as the West Newbury Police Station, the Newburyport Fire Station, Newburyport’s City Hall, the Billerica Fire Department, Axcellis Technologies in Beverly, Apple Seeds Day School in Exeter, NH, Newburyport Housing Authority, West Newbury Public Library, and the Haverhill Police Department.

“We have never been let down by recommending C&S Air Duct Cleaning to our customers and I have also personally used them for cleaning the air ducts in my own home.”

– Jeff Beane

President of Breen & Sullivan Mechanical Services, Inc in Danvers

But their customer service is what really sets the company apart from other duct cleaning services.

C&S is 100% owner operated, meaning Cohen is involved from the start to the finish of every project, beginning with the initial phone call once some fills out a contact form on the website. The company also boasts a perfect five-star rating on Google reviews.

How to identify HVAC duct cleaning scams

Unfortunately, says Cohen, HVAC duct cleaning scams run rampant on sites like Facebook with targeted ads. But he has some easy-to-follow tips for identifying and avoiding these scammy sites that aren’t true locally owned businesses.

Phone numbers have area codes outside of New England. Pictures are often generic stock photos, and don’t usually show employees’ whole faces. Photos of the company vans might have blurred-out license plates or fake, edited-on logos. The company has too many positive Google reviews all from the same day — an indicator of fake or AI-generated reviews. Offers that sound too good to be true, like “40% off if you act now.” Offers like “unlimited vents for $299.”

If you’re in doubt about whether or not a company you’re in contact with is legit, here’s what Cohen suggests you do.

Ask for your quote in writing along with a certificate of insurance. Search for the company with the Better Business Bureau’s website. Ask what type of equipment the company uses. Always read the reviews with discretion.

Cohen notes that he speaks to all of his customers voice-to-voice during their initial consultation — another way to help you identify a legit company. To request a quote from C&S today, head to their website and fill out their contact request form.

To see the work C&S does on a daily basis, follow along on their Facebook page. And for more information, visit candsairductcleaning.com.