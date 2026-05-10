The North Shore is once again taking center stage. The first two episodes of Apple TV+’s new comedy-horror series Widow’s Bay debuted this week, giving viewers around the country a glimpse of Gloucester and Rockport on screen.

The 10-episode series stars Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys and was created by Katie Dippold, with acclaimed director Hiro Murai serving as director and executive producer.

For local residents, though, the biggest star may be the setting itself.

Matthew Rhys taking his first swim on Widow’s Bay.

From Gloucester’s working waterfront to Rockport’s coastal streets and dramatic shoreline, the series captures the atmosphere that has increasingly made the North Shore a favorite destination for film and television productions.

And locals know this is not a one-time occurrence.

Kate O’Flynn stars in Widow’s Bay.

Massachusetts—and especially communities along the North Shore—have become increasingly busy with major productions in recent years, bringing energy and economic activity to local businesses, restaurants, hotels, tradespeople, and crews.

Helping lead that effort is Meg Montagnino-Jarrett, Director of the Massachusetts Film Office and a Gloucester resident herself.

Matthew Rhys filming on Cape Ann.

Since joining the Film Office in December 2023, Montagnino-Jarrett has helped oversee a growing list of productions filming across the Commonwealth, including: The Walking Dead: Dead City (Seasons 2 & 3); Barry Jenkins’ Sorry, Baby; A24 productions including The Drama and Tony; and several additional projects currently filming in Massachusetts.

A longtime veteran of the motion picture industry, Montagnino-Jarrett also worked on iconic Massachusetts films including Good Will Hunting and The Departed.

Stephen Root in Widow’s Bay filmed in front of an old fishing shanty.

For many on the North Shore, seeing production trucks, camera crews, and familiar landmarks transformed into television sets has become the norm. And also reflects that Massachusetts is continuing to establish itself as one of the country’s premier filming destinations.

For Gloucester and Rockport residents, Widow’s Bay offers something especially meaningful—the chance to see their communities showcased on a global platform while maintaining the authentic coastal character that makes the North Shore unique.