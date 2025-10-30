Welcome to New England's most haunted Halloween. When twilight spills over Salem, and the old brick sidewalks hum with the sound of laughter and rustling costumes, you can feel something electric in the air. This isn’t just another Halloween town—it’s the place to be October 31. The spirits of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 are never far away, and every October, Salem resurrects them in all their eerie glory.
Whether you’re hunting for paranormal chills, historical haunts, or pure theatrical fright, these are the scariest, most unforgettable things to do in Salem this Halloween.
Photographs By Shutterstock
1. Step Inside th