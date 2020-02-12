On Saturday, the North Shore community came together at Tonno in Gloucester to “Eat, Drink & Bid Farewell to Alzheimer’s.”

The afternoon celebrated mother and daughter team Nadina and Justine Wilk, who will be running in the 2020 Boston Marathon on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, and in honor of Justine’s Nonie. “Our hearts are full of love and admiration for Nonie, not to mention thankful for teaching us how to make the worlds best gnocchi!” says the pair’s GoFundMe page. “We cherish our happy memories with her and we stand by her side as she fights this disease.”

Local businesses and friends donated dozens of fabulous items for the silent auction, while Warren Waugh of Lyon Waugh Auto Group and John Farrell, former Red Sox Manager, were the lively auctioneers of the live auction.

Karen Hanson of Engel & Volkers and Broker Develyn Brackett worked the crowd selling raffle tickets for the well-stocked mini bar, while Gloucester mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken encouraged all to bid high and in good cheer. Tonno Owner Anthony Caturano also donated 50% of all drink purchases towards the charity.

Over $35,000 was raised during this afternoon of “Fun-Raising” for Alzheimers, the sixth leading cause of death in the US. For more information about the Wilks and to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.