It’s unclear when and where the margarita was first invented. Some say it was born in 1925 in Tijuana as the “tequila daisy,” and others credit restaurateur Danny Herrera for inventing it at his Rancho La Gloria. Any way you spin it, a margarita always has four ingredients — lime juice, salt, orange liquor, and, of course, tequila.

On National Tequila Day, July 24, maybe you’re tempted to pop into your local watering hole for some sort of tequila-and-sweet-mix concoction that might scratch the tequila itch on a hot summer day. But do you ever wonder what goes into a really good margarita? It’s all about authentic ingredients and the right tequila.

And this National Tequila Day, once you’ve found the right tequila, you might want to try out other tequila-based cocktails — the options go far beyond palomas and sunrises. That’s why we’ve tapped the experts at Clase Azul México to find out more about what goes into a really top notch tequila drink.

What Exactly is Tequila, and How is it Made?

You probably recognize Clase Azul’s iconic blue and white ceramic decanters, but how much do you know about what goes into them? Tequila is made from agave, sure, but it’s more complicated than that.

All of Clase Azul’s tequila comes from Blue Weber agave grown in Los Altos de Jalisco, or the Jalisco Highlands region of Mexico, that’s famed for the spirit’s invention. The region’s elevation, soil, and climate are perfect for agave production — which is why it produces over 90% of the world’s agave.

Clase Azul harvests their agave at six years old. Then, the agave cores are cooked and milled to extract their juices and sugars, and the brand adds their own unique yeast to the blend to begin fermentation. That elixir then goes through a double distillation, and voila! You have Clase Azul Tequila Plata, a clear, unaged, pristine tequila that’s the base of all the brand’s variations, like reposado and añejo. More on that below.

Tequila tends to have a fresh, herbal taste with earthy, sweet, and citrus notes. It’s no wonder it pairs so well with citrus juices — but depending on how it’s aged, its pairings can go way beyond your standard lime juice.

What’s the Difference Between Plata and Reposado?

“Plata” indicates unaged tequila. It’s clear and sometimes referred to as “blanco” or “silver,” and has a bolder, more vegetal and sometimes sweet flavor compared to its aged counterparts.

“Reposado” is aged in oak barrels for two months to a year. Clase Azul’s reposado sits for eight months, giving it that golden hue and a smoother finish, with notes of warm spices and vanilla. This one pairs well with sweeter citrus, like orange and tangerine, along with nuts or milk chocolate.

Clase Azul makes other types of tequila, too. Their “añejo” is aged even longer — for two years, to be precise — giving it a deeper color and a silkier finish with notes of apple preserves, toasted hazelnut, and cloves. And “joven” indicates a blend of both aged and unaged varieties — Clase Azul’s Tequila Gold is a blend of plata, reposado, and añejo tequilas.

Each of Clase Azul’s different tequilas come in differently colored decanters — but they all have that striking hourglass shape, are handmade by artisans of Mexican origin, and have that striking emblem of leaves and brushstrokes.

Our Top Tequila Cocktail Recommendations

Now that you know a little bit (or maybe a lot) more about tequila, it’s time to take that knowledge into the kitchen this National Tequila Day. Below, the experts at Clase Azul have shared two of their favorite non-margarita tequila cocktail recipes. They both use Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, the brand’s signature variety with notes of toasted wood, candied orange peel, and cinnamon.

Honeyed Nightfall

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado | blackberries | lime | honey

Glassware

7 oz. wine coupe

Ingredients

2 oz. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. honey syrup (2 parts honey, 1 part water)

3 blackberries

Garnish: blackberry on a toothpick

Method

Muddle three blackberries in a shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into an empty coupe. Garnish with blackberry on a toothpick.

Verdant Tonic

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado | lime | orgeat almond cordial | cucumber tonic water

Glassware

Highball

Ingredients

2 oz. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

½ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. orgeat almond cordial

3 oz. cucumber tonic water

Garnish: cucumber slice, salt with chia

Method

Add all the ingredients to a salt rimmed highball glass and stir. Add ice and garnish with cucumber slice.

Learn more at claseazul.com.