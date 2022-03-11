SPONSORED CONTENT

A day cruising the lake on your private boat, swimming, exploring, and enjoying the serenity of the open water. A few hours splashing in the pool, followed by an afternoon ice cream and a family game of cornhole. A morning on the water fishing for bass and walleye, then an evening spent cooking your catch on the grill.

This summer, visitors to Upstate New York will have a new destination for all of these adventures and more. On May 21, lakeside vacation spot The Cove at Sylvan Beach will hold its grand opening, welcoming its first guests to experience the beautifully appointed, modern lakeside vacation destination and its world-class amenities. The property is now accepting reservations for its inaugural season.

“The family fun experience of Sylvan Beach combined with The Cove’s wide breadth of amenities ensure guests will enjoy their vacations at a destination unlike anything else in upstate New York,” says Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises, the parent company of the property. “We have meticulously designed this new property to ensure every inch of every cottage and every amenity is perfect for any size group wanting to find the perfect summer getaway.”

The property boasts an impeccable hospitality pedigree. Oneida Nation Enterprises is also the company behind Turning Stone Resort Casino in nearby Verona, New York, which has received top-tier accolades from Forbes, AAA, and travel, golf, casino, and regional publications.

Now, with The Cove at Sylvan Beach, the group is pioneering a new model for vacation destinations, combining the comforts of a weekly rental cottage with the perks and luxuries of a resort.

Each of the 70 cottages, ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,200 square feet, offer families ample room to settle into their own space. Each two-bedroom and three-bedroom cottage includes a free, easy-to-master pontoon boat to use for the week, as well as a private boat slip, making it nearly effortless to get out on the water. Cottages also include a fire pit, wi-fi, towels and linens, and televisions in the living room and master bedrooms. For guests interested in preparing their own meals, every unit has a kitchen fully equipped with appliances, dishes, and cookware, as well as a gas grill.

The rest of the resort is designed to allow guests to maximize their vacation fun with minimum effort. The property includes a heated outdoor pool, a playground for the kids, and lawn games like cornhole, horseshoes, and badminton. A lakefront boardwalk is the ideal spot for a peaceful ramble.

The Sylvan Beach Supply Co., located on-property at The Cove, offers daily rentals of pontoon boats, bicycles, paddle boards, kayaks and other watercraft, plus essential beach, fishing and lodging sundry items. Grab-and-go meals, groceries, beer, freshly brewed coffee are also available and the in-house ice cream shop scoops simple cones and indulgent sundaes.

The Cove at Sylvan Beach offers an outstanding home base for explorations of Oneida Lake, the largest lake entirely within New York State. More than 20 miles long, the lake offers ample room for more adrenaline-fueled adventure on jet skis or wakeboards, or more leisurely pursuits like canoeing or kayaking. The lake is known for its walleye and bass fishing.

“We have seen an explosion of interest from tourists visiting Upstate New York over the past year, especially in lakefront areas such as Sylvan Beach,” Halbritter says. “We wanted to create an authentic experience for guests to introduce them to the best of the region and allow them to enjoy the area for a day or for weeks at a time.”

For guests interested in wandering beyond The Cove, there are several convenient and compelling options. Turning Stone Resort Casino features five golf courses, more than 20 signature restaurants, two spas, and Las Vegas-style gaming, all just a short drive away. Play 18 holes on the award-winning golf course, unwind with a hot stone massage, and enjoy a steak with penthouse views. Closer to home base is The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, a dining and entertainment complex with a restaurant, live music, and slot machines, all located a leisurely walk or very short drive from The Cove.

The property was formerly a marina, also owned by Oneida Nation Enterprises. The organization, however, decided that accommodations and recreation would better serve the community of Sylvan Beach, where it had already invested significantly. Locals are embracing the new venture.

“Sylvan Beach is one of the hidden gems of Upstate New York and with the Oneida Indian Nation’s continued investment in our village, we are able to continue our transformation into a year-round destination,” said Sylvan Beach Village Administrator Michael Sayles. “The Cove is a welcomed addition that will introduce even more tourists to everything Sylvan Beach and Oneida Lake have to offer.”

Early summer rates for a weekly cottage rental start at $2,485 and weekly rates during peak season start at $3,885. For a limited time, guests who reserve a cottage for a weeklong stay will receive $250 in credit to the Sylvan Beach Supply Co.

For more infomation visit covesylvanbeach.com