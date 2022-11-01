Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Thanksgiving diners at Davio’s can choose a classic turkey day feast or opt for one of the Italian specialties on the restaurant’s regular dinner menu. And don’t forget the leftovers – order a turkey sandwich layered with stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce to go. Check out the menu and make reservations at davios.com/lynnfield/events/thanksgiving-dinner.

Turkey dinner at Davio’s

1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar and Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

At the Beauport’s elegant and welcoming restaurant 1606 you can take in breathtaking ocean views while enjoying on a three-course prix fixe meal including savory autumn squash bisque, herbed turkey roulade, and pumpkin cheesecake. Or opt for the early afternoon buffet in a hotel ballroom, where you can choose from a variety of gourmet dishes. Visit beauporthotel.com or 1606restaurant.com to reserve a spot.

Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

The cozy-yet-elegant ambiance of the Hawthorne Hotel is the perfect backdrop for a Thanksgiving meal. The buffet dinner includes all the standards, plus several salads, apple-pumpkin bisque, salmon, prime rib, and an abundant selection of desserts. Seatings are available for the buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., or drop into the Tavern in the evening for Thanksgiving specials. For details and information about making reservations visit hawthornehotel.com/thanksgiving.

Danversport, Danvers

If you crave a little (or a lot) of everything in your Thanksgiving meal, try the Danversport buffet, which goes well beyond the standard bird and sides with a mashed potato bar, stuffed pork tenderloin, prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream, a lavish array of dessert options, and more. Visit danversport.com to make a reservation or read the full menu.

Dessert buffet at Danversport

Mooo, Burlington

The newly opened Mooo location in Burlington will host its first Thanksgiving meal this year. The menu will include an option for a classic turkey dinner, piled high with all the traditional sides, as well as restaurant’s usual array of steaks, seafood, and vegetables. Visit mooorestaurant.com for reservations.

Eddie V.’s, Burlington

Of course there will be a gourmet turkey dinner, complete with brioche-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and roasted butternut squash. But to make it even better, Eddie V.’s will feature live music and have Veuve Clicquot champagne available by the glass, to elevate the meal into a true celebration. Make reservations at eddiev.com.

The Capital Grille, Burlington

The popular steakhouse will be merging a traditional feast with their signature upscale dining experience for a luxurious holiday meal featuring slow-roasted turkey, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, and mashed potatoes. Add on pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, pumpkin cheesecake, and some wine from the extensive list to round out the experience. Make reservations at thecapitalgrille.com.

Thanksgiving plate at The Capital Grille

Seasons 52, Burlington

Seasons 52 brings its fresh, seasonal approach to Thanksgiving dinner, with a menu of roasted turkey, cranberry relish, mashed butternut squash, and a mini pumpkin pie, as well as other sides. For a cocktail with a twist, try the pumpkin spice margarita. Reservations can be made at seasons52.com.

Town Meeting Bistro, Lexington

For a Thanksgiving meal with truly historical ambiance, book at table at the in-house restaurant of the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, a vital town in American history. Diners can choose from four entrees – roasted turkey, Arctic char, roast beef, or a vegetarian option – and then visit the buffet to complete the meal with stuffing, fried Brussels sprouts with apple cider reduction, glazed sesame sweet potatoes, ginger molasses cake, and other luscious sides and desserts. Check out the complete menu and make reservations online.

Rare Steakhouse, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

Dine in contemporary elegance at the high-end steakhouse located inside the Encore casino in Everett. The three-course menu includes a fall squash soup with pumpkin seed gremolata and pine bud syrup; turkey roulade with buttermilk brioche stuffing, haricot verts, whipped Yukon potatoes; and a caramelized apple and pecan tart with bourbon caramel and crème fraîche ice cream. Visit to casino website to make a reservation.

Garden Cafe, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

For unparalleled people-watching with your potatoes, book a table at the Garden Cafe, overlooking the casino’s Garden Lobby. The menu includes squash bisque, roasted turkey, stuffing, whipped potatoes, haricots verts, and chocolate-cherry bread pudding. Book your table at the casino website.

Sylvan Street Grille, Peabody and Salisbury

Take a more casual approach to Thanksgiving with a meal at one of Sylvan Street’s two locations. A complete turkey dinner is on the menu, but you can also opt for buffalo chicken wings, steak tips, baked haddock, and other pub food staples.