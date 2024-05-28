When a pair of siblings inherited their grandmother’s cottage on Curtis Point, they viewed it from a wistful perspective: The Beverly property was their childhood playground, a place for whiling away summer days, catching vast ocean views beyond the rocky cliffs. Awash in childhood memories of the Atlantic Ocean and cliffs, the brother and sister knew that they wanted that same feeling when they visited as homeowners today. The interior would be full of muted natural shades of ocean, sand, stone, and seagrass.

They also knew the person to redesign the cottage interior: Angela Hamwey, the owner and creative director of Mackenzie & Co., a full-service design studio in Sandwich, on Cape Cod.

“It’s a wonderful house,” Hamwey says of the 1930s-era ranch-style cottage, which was formerly a pool house joined to the home next door, where the siblings’ mother now lives. “The first thing that hits you is the view of the water and the cliffs. It’s very dramatic.”

While the owners, who come here for summer visits from points west, love the setting, the interiors needed a major update and refurbish. All their grandmother’s furnishings were there, including heavy, ornate furniture, flagstone floors, outmoded appliances, and artifacts from their grandmother’s trips to the Far East. The mood and lack of functionality weren’t right for her grandchildren, who are young, very involved in their jobs, and modern in their aesthetics.

“They said, ‘This isn’t a representation of us,’” Hamwey recalls. “They wanted neutral, very simple, and more reflective of them and where they are in their lives. They both like a coastal feel, without the per se kitschy effect.”

Overall, Hamwey’s goal was a complete renovation, an opening of the floor plan, new floors and finishes, and thoughtful furnishings, while offering highly functional living.

Today the three-bedroom one-floor cottage is stunning in its simplicity and openness. The vibe has a light West Coast touch, with striking pieces positioned among cleaned-lined furniture. “Basically, we combined the cottage aspect and a West Coast vibe,” Hamwey says. In the shared spaces, floors are easy-care luxury wide-plank vinyl tile, and walls are a continuous palette of Benjamin Moore Simply White.

Hamwey wanted to capitalize on the view—available in almost every room—so she had a wall between the kitchen and dining area taken down, vastly improving the openness of the kitchen. Overall, it was a major update: “It was time for the house to have some TLC.”

Hamwey knows the magic of detailing to achieve a sense of serene comfort: “Details bring life into the project. It becomes a home.” Furnishings are beautiful and breezy; sheer white curtains in a bedroom flutter in the breeze. In the powder room, a simple white ceramic vase (from Mac & Co. Shoppe, Hamwey’s online retail service) holds a pair of white tulips. Working collaboratively with the clients created a warm synergy: “When we have that, we can create an aesthetic, down to the last vase placed on the table.”

Hamwey’s full-range purview—all the way to turnkey-style ease—was perfect for the homeowners. “They walk in, and everything is there. We did everything. Essentially, all they have to do is put their bags down,” she says.

In the living room, complete with a new natural-black granite hearth and a fresh coat of white paint, Hamwey created a space equally pleasant for sitting alone to admire the view or visiting. A comfy sofa and pair of swiveling chairs are upholstered in pristine-looking linen and sit on a simple wool area rug by Kaleen Broadloom. The light fixture, a paper Japanese lantern-style piece from Noguchi Museum, becomes a focal point. Whether the material is natural fabric, paper, or eco-sourced bedding, Hamwey is committed to using sustainable fabrics and materials when possible.

The three bedrooms are equally uncluttered and serene. One bedroom at the back of the house has a fireplace and a courtyard. Another, on the front side, has a breathtaking view.

The kitchen redesign was flummoxing at first. Removing the wall between the kitchen and eating area allowed her to extend the room’s simple white cabinetry into the laundry room, forming an open, continuous line of vision. The island, or chef’s table, is a beauty: a handcrafted piece of solid oak, especially striking near the dining area’s pink chairs. While reconfiguring the plumbing, Hamwey discovered an extra chunk of space, enough to create a pantry. It was just the right touch.

Uncluttered, simple, serene. The new owners now have a summer cottage where housekeeping is minimal. And that is big for this sister and brother. “They’re in very demanding careers,” Hamwey says. “When they come here, it’s their time to turn off their world and get back to childhood memories.”