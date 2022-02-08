Groundbreaking artists at the Addison

The Addison Gallery of American Art, the free museum located on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, will be overhauling its entire first floor to present exhibitions by artists known for pushing boundaries and helping to transform and redefine 20th century art. The new shows will include a selection of nearly 100 photographs by Georgia O’Keeffe, who is most well known as a modernist painter of bold, enlarged flowers and southwestern landscapes.

Jimsonweed by Georgia O’Keeffe

Ici, C’est Ici Stieglitz by Francis Picabia

The Derelict or The Lost Boat by Arthur Wesley Dow Images courtesy of Addison Gallery of American Art

Another exhibition will showcase the paintings, prints, drawings, and photographs of Ipswich-born Arthur Wesley Dow, a notable influence of O’Keeffe’s known for an artmaking philosophy that emphasized personal vision and emotion over strict representation. And the final new show will include photography, visual poems, and avant-garde drawings from the groundbreaking early 20th-century magazines Camera Work and 291.

Opening February 26. For more information and gallery hours, visit addisongallery.org.

Art in dialogue at the Peabody Essex Museum

In March, the Peabody Essex Museum will open a new gallery combing art from its Native American and American art collections. Bringing together more than 250 pieces spanning some 10,000 years of visual history, On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America asks viewers to consider what it means to belong to a community, place, family, and nation. The gallery will showcase paintings, textiles, fashion, decorative arts, furniture-making, photography, and video.

Portrait of Sarah Erving Waldo by John Singleton Copley

Indian with Beaded Headdress by T.C. Cannon (Kiowa/Caddo) Images courtesy of the Peabody Essex Museum

“One of the goals of this installation is to deepen the appreciation of Indigenous aesthetics across time and space, and also to provide a bridge between the disciplines of Native American and American art, which have historically been separated,” said Karen Kramer, the museum’s curator of Native American and Oceanic art and culture and project co-curator. “We are particularly excited by the transformative possibilities offered by bringing together different modes of aesthetic expression and cultural practice.”

Opening March 12. For more details, visit pem.org.

This Must be the Place by Kimberly Stoney

Crabapples by David Denyse

There’s Trouble Where I’m Going by Debbie Shirley Images courtesy of Newburyport Art Association

Local artists shine in Newburyport

The second half of the Newburyport Art Association’s Winter Juried Show features work by more than 30 artists in a variety of media including painting, pastels, photography, and fine crafts. The pieces on exhibit will range from peaceful snow-covered scenes and serene waterfront landscapes to vibrant abstracts and urban scenes. The show was juried by Julie Hamel, whose photographic work grapples with issues of loss and memory.

Open February 2 to 27. To view the art and learn more, visit newburyportart.org.