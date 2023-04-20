A dynamic location, indulgent amenities, and diverse eateries make this towering hotel the perfect destination for fun and relaxation.

When the Omni Seaport Hotel in Boston opened in 2021 it was the largest new hotel to hit the city since the ‘80s. With 1,054 guest rooms and twenty-two stories, it towers over the glitzy Seaport district, affording Boston skyline views from almost every angle. It’s not just the views and location that give guests something to write home about — the hotel has seven onsite dining concepts, a spa, and the only heated rooftop pool and hot tub in the Seaport.

A formerly industrial waterfront neighborhood of South Boston, the Seaport district has seen impressive development in recent years, adding the huge Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the Institute of Contemporary Art which hangs over the harbor, and countless new chic restaurants and shops — plus, you’re only a ten-minute drive from the airport. If you’re going to stay in Boston, we recommend checking out the Seaport. And if you’re staying in the Seaport, the Omni is the place to be.

Walk into the lobby of the Omni Seaport Hotel and the bustle mimics that of the district outside on a Saturday night. The lobby bar, Crescendo, serves refined cocktails and a curated list of wines, the stage hosts live music a few times a week, and there’s plenty of room to mill about — in fact, space is not something the Omni is lacking at all, even in a city that’s one of the nation’s most densely populated. The hotel’s footprint is two acres, and it has Boston’s largest hotel ballroom, part of its 100,000 total square feet of event space.

But hop in the elevator to your room and a world of peace awaits. Several stories off the ground the noise of the city dissipates to nothing, and it’s just you, a plush bed, and floor-to-ceiling windows featuring breathtaking views of the Seaport and beyond.

The hotel caters to business travelers, couples, and solo travelers alike with an experience that’s both elevated yet down-to-earth — just like Boston itself. And the Omni Seaport is a pet-friendly hotel, so it is perfect for furry visitors as well. The space feels upbeat and luxurious but not stuffy, making it even more perfect for larger getaways like bachelor and bachelorette parties. While you’ll certainly want to head out and explore, you’ll never have to leave the building with the Omni’s top-notch amenities.

The guest rooms, including 52 suites, are split between two towers. The Patron Tower is great for couples with full-sized, elegant accommodations featuring spacious bathrooms, a work area, a Keurig, and a vanity with a lighted mirror, while the Artist Tower has studio-style rooms that are just as stylish but less spacious, perfect for solo or business travelers. Some Patron rooms have bathtubs, while Artist rooms give guests complimentary fitness clothing rentals (the fifth-floor fitness center is stocked with Pelotons and open 24/7). And all rooms have lush white bathrobes.

The entire property, while it could easily fit into a more stylish city like New York or Hong Kong, maintains a Boston-like charm. One of the lobby walls displays a collection of black and white behind-the-scenes photos taken at various Boston performance venues, and other artwork pays homage to the city’s history in the shoe industry and as the birthplace of the telephone and Polaroid. Another lobby wall is decorated with sheet music from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, the first piece of music played by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The Omni is host to the Seaport’s only outdoor rooftop pool and hot tub, and they’re even open year round — the ideal spot to chill after a day of exploring the city or attending an event at the Convention Center across the street. While the hot tub is a treat in the cold months, the pool area is fully activated come summertime with lounge chairs and a live DJ.

Adjacent to the pool is Lifted Restaurant, the perfect breezy spot to grab a casual lunch or dinner. Five stories up, you’ll feel transported to an exotic (read: warmer) city with Lifted’s tropical cocktails and diverse menu ranging from great fusion cuisine to fresh, colorful seafood dishes.

Lifted Restaurant

Note that all of the Omni’s dining concepts are open to the public — and one of the most popular is Coquette, a flashy French brasserie, on which the Omni partners with restaurant group COJE (of Boston’s lavish Lolita and Yvonne’s). The Sporting Club is an elevated sports bar with chic decor and plenty of TVs to watch the game, and Kestra is their upscale, all-day Mediterranean American spot with a daily breakfast menu.

Take your getaway a step further at Breve, one of the only hotel spas in the Seaport. The full service spa offers massages, body treatments, and hair and spa services and they even have equipment for state-of-the-art treatments like HydraFacials. Insider tip: book a Spa Daycation Package and get access to the rooftop pool, usually reserved for hotel guests only. Breve still keeps you grounded in a sense of place — it’s a cozy spa, not a breezy one, with wood-paneled walls and a relaxation room with plush chairs best experienced with a hot beverage in hand.

The best luxuries the hotel offers — sipping on a top shelf cocktail at Kestra, soaking in the hot tub, enjoying the view from the solitude of your room — are made even better after a day (or night) of exploring Boston’s exceptional art, food scene, and history.

To plan your urban getaway at the Omni Seaport, check out the hotel’s special packages, including the Longer Days, Longer Stays offer which provides deeper discounts the longer you stay this spring or summer, and Park and Play, which includes valet parking to make it easy to get to and from the hotel.