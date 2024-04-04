If you’ve ever had a springtime stroll along the Newburyport boardwalk, Marblehead Harbor, or another North Shore seaside locale, you’ve no doubt encountered plein-air painters, photographers, and other artists inspired by our beautiful landscape and views.

It’s no wonder, then, that the North Shore has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to art associations, which exhibit works from artists around the region—and even the country—in rotating galleries, exhibitions, and competitive juried shows that showcase the best of the best, while also providing education, public art, and connection throughout the community.

Here we take a closer look at three North Shore art associations, but don’t be fooled. There are many others just waiting to be discovered.

Marblehead Arts Association

Photographs by Joel Laino

The story

“We’re not just a gallery,” says Xhazzie Kindle, director of operations for Marblehead Arts Association. Founded in 1922, the association—which now has about 450 members—is housed in the nearly 300-year-old King Hooper Mansion, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. “We have different facets to us. We have the arts on the wall, and also the Hooper Mansion itself is fascinating,” Kindle says. In fact, much of the building’s original woodwork, architectural details, and even windows are still intact. Its seven exhibit galleries rotate approximately every six weeks and feature more than 1,200 original pieces annually by members and guest artists. “You come back a few weeks later, and there’s something new to explore,” Kindle says.

The art

The exhibitions at Marblehead Arts Association feature a combination of member shows, photography shows, and solo artist shows, as well as gallery space that’s permanently reserved for works from students under 18. Over the past century it’s also counted incredible artists as members, from founding member Samuel Chamberlain to painter Mark Shasha and hundreds more today.

Photographs by Joel Laino

Plan your visit

A visit to Marblehead Arts Association encompasses more than the art on the walls, although there’s plenty of that. There’s also a monthly jazz series, a tavern for community gathering, and an ever-rotating slate of exhibits, including the upcoming “Variations,” an annual, national, juried exhibition featuring fine art, photography, and three-dimensional pieces like jewelry and sculpture, from artists from across the country. “Variations really lives up to its name. There’s no theme to it, so artists can put in whatever they want,” Kindle says. “The quality of the work is outstanding.” This year, Variations runs April 20–June 16, with an opening reception on Sunday, April 21.

8 Hooper St., Marblehead, 781-631-2608, marbleheadarts.org

Newburyport Art

Photographs courtesy of Newburyport Art

The story

Founded in 1948 under the leadership of painter, teacher, and Newburyport native Sam Sargent, Newburyport Art prides itself on its dedication to its mission to promote and exhibit members’ work and provide art education and access for the entire community. “It’s simple and all encompassing,” says executive director Dr. Lisa Naas. “It’s big and wide, but wonderfully inclusive.” Visitors can see that mission in action from the OpArt for people with disabilities done in partnership with Opportunity Works, to student exhibitions, to the many open, juried, invitational, featured artist, and other shows in its galleries.

The art

Newburyport Art offers a place for artists from all walks of life to display their work, counting among its members painters Susan Jaworski Stranc and Michele Champion, as well as sculpture artists Jeffrey and Lindley Briggs, who created the carousel animals for The Greenway Carousel on the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston. Newburyport Art expands beyond its own walls, too, with the Range Lights Sculpture Garden and the NBPT Murals Project, which is bringing exterior murals to Newburyport in partnership with the Tannery Marketplace, the City of Newburyport, Blochaus Art Gallery, and more than a dozen area artists, Naas says.

Plan your visit

This spring is chock-full of happenings at Newburyport Art, including the members and non-members themed show “We Share One Sky,” from April 5–28. There’s also an Art Symposium April 19–21; an OpArt exhibition May 2–19; and a National Juried show May 24–June 30.

65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org

Rockport Art Association & Museum

The story

Founded in 1921, the Rockport Art Association & Museum has been a hub for artists drawn to Cape Ann’s stunning natural beauty and otherworldly light. It has more than 300 juried artist members and hundreds of contributing members, and as well as a museum on Main Street, located steps from the ocean. “Ever-changing exhibitions throughout five galleries offer fine art for sale, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and original prints, while a sixth gallery displays works from the Museum Collection by RAA&M founders and other historic Cape Ann artists,” says interim executive director Kristin Czarnecki.

Photographs courtesy of Rockport Art Association and Museum

The art

In addition to rotating exhibits and shows, the museum’s collection includes pieces from founding artist members like Aldro Hibbard, Harry Vincent, William Lester Stevens, and Antonio Cirino, as well as other artists who created in Cape Ann, such as Childe Hassam, Leon Kroll, and Eric Hudson.

Plan your visit

With free admission and events throughout the year, the Rockport Art Association & Museum is a great place to take in works from some of the region’s most talented artists. This season is jam-packed with shows and activities, Czarnecki says. “Current exhibitions include the Auction Preview Exhibition, culminating in the Annual Art Auction on May 4, the Spring Group Show, and the Small Works Show,” she says. “The RAA&M will also have four Summer Shows with works by Juried Artist Members along with the GRASSROOTS—Emerging Artists Show.” The events continue later in the year, too, with RAA&M playing host to the American Impressionist Society’s 25th Annual National Juried Exhibition from September 27–October 26. The year will wrap up with the RAA&M National Show, running November 23–December 31. You can also find artist demonstrations, classes, and workshops; children’s, youth, and family programs; and receptions and other special events.

12 Main St., Rockport, 978-546-6604, rockportartassn.org