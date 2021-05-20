Windhover’s outdoor space is where the performing arts will thrive this summer. Live performance is back! Windhover has purchased a large, brand new, expansive outdoor stage which will hold music, theater and a large selection of live dance productions all summer long.

The Gloucester Stage Company is partnering with Windhover and is launching their summer season of four plays at Windhover from June through September. With six shows a week and running a total of 13 weeks, Gloucester Stage is launching over 75 productions on Windhover’s outdoor stage, set in the back garden. In addition to that, there is a series of experimental dance, theater, and opera events on Sunday and Tuesday nights at 7:30 p.m. titled “Never Dark Series.”

And when Gloucester Stage is not performing, Windhover is presenting a series of professional dance companies from New York which features everything from contemporary tango to ballet and modern dance, highlighting works by Paul Taylor and Martha Graham as well as cutting edge choreographers. Michael Trusnovec, formerly a soloist with Paul Taylor Dance Co., will perform several solos including one from Taylor’s choreography titled “Spindrift,” with music by Arnold Schoenberg. Martha Graham’s works will be celebrated by performers Lloyd Knight and Xin Ying who will dance the duet “Conversation of Lovers” from the larger work titled “Acts of Light,” with music by Carl Nielsen. These two dancers were featured in the New York Times on Friday, April 30 in a glowing article titled: ”Breathing New Life Into Dances”.

Annmaria Mazzini will add a contemporary flair to the evening by performing works of her own sizzling choreography. All of this culminates in two stellar outdoor performances on August 27 through 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Windhover will also feature local dance companies including the Rockport Dance Academy, the North Reading School of Ballet, and BoSoma Dance Company, with BoSoma’s three performances featuring both their Youth Company as well as their Professional Company.

All performances will be outside in Windhover’s back garden this summer, and Covid-19 regulations will be in place. Tickets will be sold with seats spaced sufficiently apart, and the details of the regulations can be found on both the Windhover and Gloucester Stage websites.

Windhover’s website has been refreshed and will be continually updated with information about new performances, outdoor Master classes, open rehearsals, and special events. Check out windhover.org for details.

For the second year, Windhover is partnering with “Dykes with Drills” for a Volunteer Work Weekend on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They’re looking for more volunteers for painting, shingling, carpentry, and gardening. You can sign up on the Windhover website for either or both days and stay for any amount of time. Refreshments will be served and tools will be provided.

Dance residencies will also be a part of our summer fabric, with several companies from New York including Cornfield Dance, Continuum Contemporary Ballet Company, and Valetango Company rehearsing new pieces. Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre will be in residence at Windhover in mid-August, preparing for the filming of Quarry Dance X at private Cape Ann quarries. Following the success of last summer’s Quarry Dance lX, this year’s quarry dance will be filmed on location for a week, followed by editing and then an online premiere of the 30-minute site-specific dance. The entire company will participate this summer, allowing for more group dance movements and intricate partnering.

Master dance classes and open rehearsals will be sprinkled into the summer calendar for the public’s enjoyment. Closing the Windhover season at the end of September into early October will be a music concert with details to be announced soon.

Head to Rockport and enjoy live performances outdoors this summer at Windhover’s large, expansive, and safe space. These events provide uplifting news for devotees of the performing arts. Dance, music, and theatre will be celebrated and experienced after a long, challenging year! Tickets and information can be found at windhover.org.