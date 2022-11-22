The convertible All-Dai shoe, a creation of Amesbury-based Munjoi, has been recognized as one of TIME magazine’s best inventions of 2022. The All-Dai shoe was 1 of 50 product inventions to be given a Special Mention.

“Footwear really hasn’t changed that much over the past few decades and Munjoi stands out as offering something truly fresh and different,” says Patrick Hogan, inventor and founder of Munjoi. “To be recognized in TIME validates our efforts and puts a very small footwear brand on a world stage.”

The All-Dai shoe can be worn in four different ways – as a sneaker, sandal, mule, or open-toe sneaker by collapsing the heel and changing the toe position. The shoes are made almost entirely from plant-based materials including cotton, hemp, algae, and sugar cane. Munjoi furthers its commitment to the environment by offsetting all of its carbon emissions.

Every year TIME’s editors select and highlight the world’s most impactful new products and ideas. The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions and 50 special mentions. The categories cover everything from automotive, medical care, green energy, fitness, beauty and more.