The Cape Ann Artisans have recently announced their 38th Annual Spring and Fall Open Studios, plus a special summer Mini-Tour in 2021 based on the response of the community in the summer of 2020.

The Spring Tour will take place June 5 and 6, the Fall Tour will be October 9 and 10, and the Mini-Tour, with a smaller group of the artisans, is planned for one day only, Saturday, August 14.

For locals and visitors alike, the diversity of the artisans’ work combined with the unique setting of the studios creates a memorable day or weekend outing around Cape Ann. The group changes slightly from year to year when some artists choose to take a leave or when new members who are juried in.

In 2021, the group welcomed new artisan Sallie Strand, an abstract painter located on historic Rocky Neck. In 2020, Chloe Leigh, a fine jeweler, located in downtown Gloucester also joined the group, but this will be her first year participating in the tours.

The tour is “self-guided” with 14 individual stops to visit with 15 artisans. The full group is listed below along with their medium:

1. David Archibald. Ceramic Arts – Porcelain & Stoneware

2. Cynthia Curtis. Ceramic Arts – Stoneware

3. Rob Diebboll. Painting – Oil & Watercolors

4. Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco. Sea Glass Jeweler

5. Deb Gonet. Painting – Mixed Media

6. Linda Hogan. Quilter

7. Chloe Leigh. Fine Jeweler

8. Sinikka Nogelo. Painting & Sculpture – Experimental Arts

9. Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan. – Ceramic Arts

10. Marcie Rae. Fine Jeweler

11. Deb Schradieck. Painting – Oil & Watercolor

12. Sallie Strand. Painting – Abstract

13. Pam Stratton. Mosaics

14. Sara Wright. Fiber Arts – Handwoven & Knit Accessories

As the tourist season unfolds, the 2021 brochure will become available at all the major tourism outlets including the Cape Ann Chamber and North of Boston CVB locations. The Artisans will also continue their partnership with Discover Gloucester.

The tour locations will now be noted on the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Visitor printed map and will be downloadable from the Cape Ann Artisans website, but they will no longer be printed inside the Artisans brochure, a significant change from past years.

The Cape Ann Artisans welcome the support of the community—partnership opportunities, which include listings in both the printed and online promotional material, are available until February 1. Annually, the Artisans print and distribute over 10,000 brochures which are distributed throughout the region. The Artisans connect with thousands of visitors and act as ambassadors to all things local—especially lodging, restaurants, and services. If you would like to secure a partnership, contact Pam Stratton directly at pamstratton63@gmail.com.

The 2020 feedback survey gave the Cape Ann Artisans high marks in terms of COVID safety, and they’ll continue to ask visitors to comply with Massachusetts regulations: wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, and using hand sanitizer which will be available at each studio.

For more information, visit capeannartisans.com.